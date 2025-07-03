Charlie Woods Records Strong Finish In Prestigious US Junior Event

Charlie Woods' impressive season continues after a T12th finish at the prestigious North and South Junior Amateur Championship.

The son of Tiger Woods had his father watching on as he shot one-over-par for three rounds at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

He opened with a two-over-par 72 on the iconic no.2 course, where he made six bogeys and four birdies, before following it up with a level-par 72 on day two over the no.8 course.

Woods jnr had a poor start to his final round with three consecutive bogeys on the no.8 course at Pinehurst but brought it back with a one-under-par 71 courtesy of five birdies in his final eight holes.

He ended T12th and 11 back of David Wotnosky in the field of 89 players.

Charlie recently won his first American Junior Golf Association title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, which rocketed him up the AJGA rankings. He currently sits 19th in the boys list.

He may well rise up the list again as the North and South Junior Am offers both World Amateur Golf Ranking and AJGA points.

He then came through a playoff to secure his spot in the US Junior Amateur Championship for the second consecutive year after carding a one-under-par 71 at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Florida.

The 2025 US Junior takes place at Dallas' Brook Hollow Golf Club and Trinity Forest Golf Club later this month.

Charlie is also expected to tee it up alongside his dad, Tiger, in December's PNC Championship for what would be the sixth consecutive year. Woods underwent surgery on a ruptured achilles in March but has been seen walking in recent weeks.

He will be able to use a cart in the 36-hole family friendly event so Team Woods' participation seems likely at this stage. They finished runner-up for the second time last year after losing out to Team Langer in a playoff.