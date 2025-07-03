Charlie Woods Records Strong Finish In Prestigious US Junior Event
The 16-year-old finished in T12th position at the 47th North and South Junior Amateur at Pinehurst
Charlie Woods' impressive season continues after a T12th finish at the prestigious North and South Junior Amateur Championship.
The son of Tiger Woods had his father watching on as he shot one-over-par for three rounds at Pinehurst in North Carolina.
He opened with a two-over-par 72 on the iconic no.2 course, where he made six bogeys and four birdies, before following it up with a level-par 72 on day two over the no.8 course.
Woods jnr had a poor start to his final round with three consecutive bogeys on the no.8 course at Pinehurst but brought it back with a one-under-par 71 courtesy of five birdies in his final eight holes.
He ended T12th and 11 back of David Wotnosky in the field of 89 players.
A post shared by Babygrande Golf (@babygrandegolf)
A photo posted by on
Charlie recently won his first American Junior Golf Association title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, which rocketed him up the AJGA rankings. He currently sits 19th in the boys list.
He may well rise up the list again as the North and South Junior Am offers both World Amateur Golf Ranking and AJGA points.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He then came through a playoff to secure his spot in the US Junior Amateur Championship for the second consecutive year after carding a one-under-par 71 at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Florida.
The 2025 US Junior takes place at Dallas' Brook Hollow Golf Club and Trinity Forest Golf Club later this month.
Charlie is also expected to tee it up alongside his dad, Tiger, in December's PNC Championship for what would be the sixth consecutive year. Woods underwent surgery on a ruptured achilles in March but has been seen walking in recent weeks.
He will be able to use a cart in the 36-hole family friendly event so Team Woods' participation seems likely at this stage. They finished runner-up for the second time last year after losing out to Team Langer in a playoff.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.