How To Watch The PGA Championship 2025: TV Coverage, Streaming, Broadcasters

It's time for the second men's Major of 2025 and in this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch the PGA Championship, including live streams and TV broadcasts, from wherever you are in the world.

Rory McIlroy heads into the PGA Championship as the favourite, as the only man with multiple wins on the PGA Tour this season. He won the season’s previous Major, the Masters, and he has excelled around this year’s course.

He has won four Wells Fargo Championships at Quail Hollow, the venue for this year’s PGA Championship. In winning this year’s Masters, McIlroy not only completed the Grand Slam, but also ended his Major drought which had extended to 11 years.

Like buses, having waited ages for one, could another be right behind?

But the number two-ranked golfer in the world is not the only one with happy memories of Quail Hollow.

The only other time that the course has hosted the PGA Championship, in 2017, Justin Thomas won. When he won the RBC Heritage last month, the former World No.1 secured his first Tour win for three years, and he comes into the championship in form. He was joint runner up in last week's Truist Championship, and he has six top-10 finishes this season.

Rory McIlroy was not the only golfer to enter this season a Major title short of a Grand Slam. Jordan Spieth needs a PGA Championship win to complete his own Grand Slam. But 31-year-old Spieth has only won twice since winning The Open in 2017, most recently in April 2022.

Are there any free live streams for the PGA Championship?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters for the PGA Championship, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't watch it for free, with multiple free trials to be had.

In the US, Paramount+, which is the streaming platform for CBS, has a seven-day free trial. What's more, YouTube TV is offering a 10-day free trial of its service, and that includes CBS and ESPN, so those in the US may be able to watch the PGA Championship for free this way.

In Australia, Kayo Sports also has a week-long free trial for its streaming of the PGA Championship.

Note that free trials are reserved for new customers or those returning after an absence – most commonly 12 months.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The PGA Championship from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch PGA Championship in the US

There are a few options for watching the PGA Championship in the US.

ESPN will be showing the bulk of the coverage from Quail Hollow. As well as showing all of the main feed on the first two days, ESPN will broadcast the main feed early play on the final two days, before CBS takes over and shows the final six hours of play on both days of the weekend.

The streaming home of CBS content is Paramount+, where plans start from $7.99 a month. ESPN+ will be also be showing streaming coverage of featured groups on all four days of the tournament.

PGA Championship on ESPN

ESPN will be showing the majority of the coverage from Quail Hollow. As well as showing all of the main feed on the first two days, and the main feed early play on the final two days, ESPN+ will be showing streaming coverage of featured groups on all four days of the tournament including while CBS has taken over the main feed.

The PGA Championship on CBS

CBS will be showing the final six hours of coverage on both the Saturday and the Sunday. CBS' coverage will be headed by Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman. The coverage will involve 125 cameras including three fly cams hovering between the stretch of holes from 14 to 17 and also over the 18th green, and two bunker cameras on the 14th hole.

If you don't have traditional cable, you can get the channels in an online package, through what's known as a 'cord-cutting' service. Sling currently has an offer of 50% of your first month, usually priced from $45.99 a month. CBS is not included but ESPN is, along with NBC and Golf Channel, plus access to a wealth of other sports including F1 and soccer.

Watch PGA Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the PGA Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package – prices will vary by provider.

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the PGA Championship in Canada

In Canada, the PGA Championship will be broadcast on TSN.

TSN4 will be broadcasting the main feed and TSN+ will show streams of the Featured Groups. To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription. This starts at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

How to watch the PGA Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the PGA Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.

What is the format of the PGA Championship? It is played as four rounds of individual strokeplay. The field of 156 will be cut after the second round with the top 70 and ties progressing to the final two rounds.