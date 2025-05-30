How Many Golfers Entered The 2025 US Open At Oakmont Country Club?
The USGA revealed that a "record number of entries" were filed for the 125th US Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club in June
When the 125th US Open Championship takes place at Oakmont Country Club between June 12-15, it will feature a final field of 156 players.
The majority of the world's top-50 will be in Pennsylvania, as will several more former champions and other pros who have qualified for the US Open via a variety of methods.
These include, but are not limited to, those were were eligible for last season's Tour Championship, the top-five players in the FedEx Cup standings as of May 19 who were not yet exempt, and the leading player in the DP World Tour's Race To Dubai standings - also as of May 19.
Plus, around half of the field at Oakmont will have earned their way in the hard way - through sectional and Final Qualifying, a 36-hole event also known as 'Golf's Longest Day.'
But, in order to even be eligible to take part in US Open qualifying, golfers must either be professional or an amateur with a a Handicap Index not exceeding 0.4.
A record for this year's U.S. Open! 🎂 Our youngest entrant is 13. Our oldest is 75.🏆 There are nine fully exempt U.S. Open champions.🏡 We accepted 372 entries from the host state of PA.🌎 We accepted entries from every state, D.C., P.R., and 80 other countries.April 15, 2025
In 2025, a record-setting 10,202 people had entries accepted by the United States Golf Association ahead of the 10th US Open ever to take place at Oakmont. That was the fourth time more than 10,000 hopefuls have been given the green light and breaks the previous record of 10,187 ahead of Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.
Per a USGA press release, we know that the very first player to enter the 125th US Open was 36-year-old Canadian pro, Ryan Curran on February 19.
On the flip side, leaving it until almost the very last minute to submit his application was Zachary Sagayaga, a 24-year-old amateur from Honolulu, Hawaii. Sagayaga tabled his entry one minute and 26 seconds before the deadline of 5pm ET on April 9.
Among the 10,202 entries in 2025 were golfers from all 50 US states - including 372 from Pennsylvania - and 80 foreign countries, all led by defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau.
The youngest player trying his luck through US Open Qualifying is 13-year-old amateur, Beck Patrick, who is from Magnolia, Texas. His opposite number, so to speak, is 73-year-old professional, Mac O'Grady. The senior member of the 10,202 entries is also a two-time PGA Tour winner from Palm Springs, California.
USGA Chief Championships Officer, John Bodenhamer said: “The USGA is proud to once again return to Oakmont Country Club, one of the cathedrals of the game.
"The US Open’s two-stage qualifying framework provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers worldwide an opportunity to earn a place in the field.
"Based on the record number of entries, there continues to be tremendous interest in competing in our national championship.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
