US Open Records - Who Has The Most Wins And What Are The Lowest And Highest Winning Scores?

The US Open is known as the hardest test in golf, with various scores winning the historic Major event throughout its history.

If you were to take a look back in time, you will notice that most of the world's greatest have put their hands on the US Open trophy and, in that period, scores from 16-under to 20-over-par have won it, a mammoth 36 shot difference!

In 2024, at Pinehurst No.2, it is the 124th staging of the event and, with players already noting that the course could play difficult, we could see a low score win the third men's Major of the year.

However, what scores have previously won the US Open? Well, below, we have trawled through the archives to find out, with some results certainly surprising us!

Winning Scores

Note: Score-to-par records date back to 1910

Swipe to scroll horizontally Score Year Players -16 2011, 2017 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka -13 2019 Gary Woodland -12 2000 Tiger Woods -10 2023 Wyndham Clark -9 2014 Martin Kaymer -8 2003, 1993, 1990, 1980, 1948 Jim Furyk, Lee Janzen, Hale Irwin, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan -7 1981, 1970, 1937 David Graham, Tony Jacklin, Ralph Guldahl -6 2022, 2021, 2020, 1991, 1988, 1982, 1936 Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Payne Stewart, Curtis Strange, Tom Watson, Tony Manero -5 2015, 1994, 1973, 1968, 1967, 1953 Jordan Spieth, Ernie Els, Johnny Miller, Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan -4 2016, 2009, 2004, 2001, 1997, 1984, 1983, 1960, 1946 Dustin Johnson, Lucas Glover, Retif Goosen, Retif Goosen, Ernie Els, Fuzzy Zoeller, Larry Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Lloyd Mangrum -3 2002, 1992, 1987, 1976 Tiger Woods, Tom Kite, Scott Simpson, Jerry Pate -2 1996, 1989, 1977, 1966, 1964, 1947, 1916, 1912 Steve Jones, Curtis Strange, Hubert Green, Billy Casper Jr, Ken Venturi, Lew Worsham, Charles Evans Jr(a), John J. McDermott -1 2008, 1999, 1986, 1985, 1962, 1940, 1933, 1930 Tiger Woods, Payne Stewart, Raymond Floyd, Andy North, Jack Nicklaus, Lawson Little, Johnny Goodman (a), Bobby Jones (a) E 2010, 2005, 1998, 1995, 1979, 1971, 1938 Graeme McDowell, Michael Campbell, Lee Janzen, Corey Pavin, Hale Irwin, Lee Trevino, Ralph Guldahl +1 2018, 2013, 2012, 1978, 1969, 1961, 1956, 1952 Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Andy North, Orville Moody, Gene Littler, Cary Middlecoff, Julius Boros, +2 1972, 1965, 1959, 1957, 1949, 1914 Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Billy Casper Jr, Dick Mayer, Cary Middlecoff, Walter Hagen +3 1975, 1958, 1911 Lou Graham, Tommy Bolt, John J. McDermott +4 1954, 1941 Ed Furgol, Craig Wood +5 2007, 2006, 1926 Angel Cabrera, Geoff Ogily, Bobby Jones (a) +6 1932, 1929, 1910 Gene Sarazen, Bobby Jones (a), Alex Smith +7 1974, 1955, 1951, 1950, 1925, 1920 Hale Irwin, Jack Fleck, Ben Hogan, Ben Hogan, William Macfarlane, Edward Ray +8 1939, 1931, 1923, 1922 Byron Nelson, Billy Burke, Bobby Jones (a), Gene Sarazen +9 1963, 1924, 1921, 1915 Julius Boros, Cyril Walker, James M. Barnes, Jerome D. Travers (a) +10 1928 Johnny Farrell +11 1935 Sam Parks Jr +13 1934, 1927 Olin Dutra, Tommy Armour +17 1919 Walter Hagen +19 1913 Francis Ouimet (a)

Koepka and McIlroy share the US Open scoring record at 16-under-par (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the winning scores, we have also collected data on who has won the most US Open titles, with the multiple-time winners listed below.

Most US Open Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Course 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980 Jack Nicklaus (4) Oakmont CC, Baltusrol Golf Club, Pebble Beach, Baltusrol Golf Club 1948, 1950, 1951, 1953 Ben Hogan (4) Riviera CC, Merion GC, Oakland Hills CC, Oakmont CC 1923, 1926, 1929, 1930 Bobby Jones (a) (4) Inwood Country Club, Scioto CC, Winged Foot GC, Interlachen CC 1901, 1903, 1904, 1905 Willie Anderson Jr (4) Myopia Hunt Club, Baltusrol GC Glen View Club, Myopia Hunt Club 2000, 2002, 2008 Tiger Woods (3) Pebble Beach, Bethpage Black, Torrey Pines 1974, 1979, 1990 Hale Irwin (3) Winged Foot GC, Inverness Club, Medinah CC 2017, 2018 Brooks Koepka (2) Erin Hills, Shinnecock Hills 2001, 2004 Retif Goosen (2) Southern Hills CC, Shinnecock Hills 1991, 1999 Payne Stewart (2) Hazeltine National GC, Pinehurst No.2 1993, 1998 Lee Janzen (2) Baltusrol Golf Club, The Olympic Club 1994, 1997 Ernie Els (2) Oakmont CC, Congressional CC 1988, 1989 Curtis Strange (2) The Country Club, Oak Hill CC 1978, 1985 Andy North (2) Cherry Hills CC, Oakland Hills CC 1968, 1971 Lee Trevino (2) Oak Hill CC, Merion GC 1959, 1966 Billy Casper (2) Winged Foot GC, The Olympic Club 1952, 1963 Julius Boros (2) Northwood Club, The Country Club 1949, 1956 Cary Middlecoff (2) Medinah CC, Oak Hill CC 1937, 1938 Ralph Guldahl (2) Oakland Hills CC, Cherry Hills CC 1922, 1932 Gene Sarazen (2) Skokie CC, Fresh Meadow CC. 1914, 1919 Walter Hagen (2) Midlothian CC, Brae Burn CC 1911, 1912 John J. McDermott (2) Chicago GC, CC of Buffalo 1906, 1910 Alex Smith (2) Onwentsia Club, Philadelphia Cricket Club