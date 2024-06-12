US Open Records - Who Has The Most Wins And What Are The Lowest And Highest Winning Scores?

We take a look at which player possesses the most wins at the US Open, as well as the highest and lowest winning scores in the historic tournament

A picture of the US Open trophy, as well as multiple players celebrating the victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The US Open is known as the hardest test in golf, with various scores winning the historic Major event throughout its history.

If you were to take a look back in time, you will notice that most of the world's greatest have put their hands on the US Open trophy and, in that period, scores from 16-under to 20-over-par have won it, a mammoth 36 shot difference!

In 2024, at Pinehurst No.2, it is the 124th staging of the event and, with players already noting that the course could play difficult, we could see a low score win the third men's Major of the year.

However, what scores have previously won the US Open? Well, below, we have trawled through the archives to find out, with some results certainly surprising us!

Winning Scores

Note: Score-to-par records date back to 1910

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ScoreYearPlayers
-162011, 2017Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka
-132019Gary Woodland
-122000Tiger Woods
-102023Wyndham Clark
-92014Martin Kaymer
-82003, 1993, 1990, 1980, 1948Jim Furyk, Lee Janzen, Hale Irwin, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan
-71981, 1970, 1937David Graham, Tony Jacklin, Ralph Guldahl
-6 2022, 2021, 2020, 1991, 1988, 1982, 1936Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Payne Stewart, Curtis Strange, Tom Watson, Tony Manero
-5 2015, 1994, 1973, 1968, 1967, 1953Jordan Spieth, Ernie Els, Johnny Miller, Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan
-4 2016, 2009, 2004, 2001, 1997, 1984, 1983, 1960, 1946Dustin Johnson, Lucas Glover, Retif Goosen, Retif Goosen, Ernie Els, Fuzzy Zoeller, Larry Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Lloyd Mangrum
-3 2002, 1992, 1987, 1976Tiger Woods, Tom Kite, Scott Simpson, Jerry Pate
-2 1996, 1989, 1977, 1966, 1964, 1947, 1916, 1912 Steve Jones, Curtis Strange, Hubert Green, Billy Casper Jr, Ken Venturi, Lew Worsham, Charles Evans Jr(a), John J. McDermott
-1 2008, 1999, 1986, 1985, 1962, 1940, 1933, 1930Tiger Woods, Payne Stewart, Raymond Floyd, Andy North, Jack Nicklaus, Lawson Little, Johnny Goodman (a), Bobby Jones (a)
E2010, 2005, 1998, 1995, 1979, 1971, 1938Graeme McDowell, Michael Campbell, Lee Janzen, Corey Pavin, Hale Irwin, Lee Trevino, Ralph Guldahl
+12018, 2013, 2012, 1978, 1969, 1961, 1956, 1952Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Andy North, Orville Moody, Gene Littler, Cary Middlecoff, Julius Boros,
+2 1972, 1965, 1959, 1957, 1949, 1914Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Billy Casper Jr, Dick Mayer, Cary Middlecoff, Walter Hagen
+31975, 1958, 1911Lou Graham, Tommy Bolt, John J. McDermott
+41954, 1941Ed Furgol, Craig Wood
+52007, 2006, 1926Angel Cabrera, Geoff Ogily, Bobby Jones (a)
+61932, 1929, 1910Gene Sarazen, Bobby Jones (a), Alex Smith
+71974, 1955, 1951, 1950, 1925, 1920Hale Irwin, Jack Fleck, Ben Hogan, Ben Hogan, William Macfarlane, Edward Ray
+81939, 1931, 1923, 1922Byron Nelson, Billy Burke, Bobby Jones (a), Gene Sarazen
+91963, 1924, 1921, 1915Julius Boros, Cyril Walker, James M. Barnes, Jerome D. Travers (a)
+10 1928Johnny Farrell
+111935Sam Parks Jr
+131934, 1927Olin Dutra, Tommy Armour
+171919Walter Hagen
+191913Francis Ouimet (a)

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy chat during the 2023 US Open

Koepka and McIlroy share the US Open scoring record at 16-under-par

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the winning scores, we have also collected data on who has won the most US Open titles, with the multiple-time winners listed below.

Most US Open Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearPlayer Course
1962, 1967, 1972, 1980Jack Nicklaus (4)Oakmont CC, Baltusrol Golf Club, Pebble Beach, Baltusrol Golf Club
1948, 1950, 1951, 1953Ben Hogan (4)Riviera CC, Merion GC, Oakland Hills CC, Oakmont CC
1923, 1926, 1929, 1930Bobby Jones (a) (4)Inwood Country Club, Scioto CC, Winged Foot GC, Interlachen CC
1901, 1903, 1904, 1905Willie Anderson Jr (4)Myopia Hunt Club, Baltusrol GC Glen View Club, Myopia Hunt Club
2000, 2002, 2008Tiger Woods (3)Pebble Beach, Bethpage Black, Torrey Pines
1974, 1979, 1990Hale Irwin (3)Winged Foot GC, Inverness Club, Medinah CC
2017, 2018Brooks Koepka (2)Erin Hills, Shinnecock Hills
2001, 2004Retif Goosen (2)Southern Hills CC, Shinnecock Hills
1991, 1999Payne Stewart (2)Hazeltine National GC, Pinehurst No.2
1993, 1998Lee Janzen (2)Baltusrol Golf Club, The Olympic Club
1994, 1997Ernie Els (2)Oakmont CC, Congressional CC
1988, 1989Curtis Strange (2)The Country Club, Oak Hill CC
1978, 1985Andy North (2)Cherry Hills CC, Oakland Hills CC
1968, 1971Lee Trevino (2)Oak Hill CC, Merion GC
1959, 1966Billy Casper (2)Winged Foot GC, The Olympic Club
1952, 1963Julius Boros (2)Northwood Club, The Country Club
1949, 1956Cary Middlecoff (2)Medinah CC, Oak Hill CC
1937, 1938Ralph Guldahl (2)Oakland Hills CC, Cherry Hills CC
1922, 1932Gene Sarazen (2)Skokie CC, Fresh Meadow CC.
1914, 1919Walter Hagen (2)Midlothian CC, Brae Burn CC
1911, 1912John J. McDermott (2)Chicago GC, CC of Buffalo
1906, 1910Alex Smith (2)Onwentsia Club, Philadelphia Cricket Club
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest