US Open Records - Who Has The Most Wins And What Are The Lowest And Highest Winning Scores?
We take a look at which player possesses the most wins at the US Open, as well as the highest and lowest winning scores in the historic tournament
The US Open is known as the hardest test in golf, with various scores winning the historic Major event throughout its history.
If you were to take a look back in time, you will notice that most of the world's greatest have put their hands on the US Open trophy and, in that period, scores from 16-under to 20-over-par have won it, a mammoth 36 shot difference!
In 2024, at Pinehurst No.2, it is the 124th staging of the event and, with players already noting that the course could play difficult, we could see a low score win the third men's Major of the year.
However, what scores have previously won the US Open? Well, below, we have trawled through the archives to find out, with some results certainly surprising us!
Winning Scores
Note: Score-to-par records date back to 1910
|Score
|Year
|Players
|-16
|2011, 2017
|Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka
|-13
|2019
|Gary Woodland
|-12
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|-10
|2023
|Wyndham Clark
|-9
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|-8
|2003, 1993, 1990, 1980, 1948
|Jim Furyk, Lee Janzen, Hale Irwin, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan
|-7
|1981, 1970, 1937
|David Graham, Tony Jacklin, Ralph Guldahl
|-6
|2022, 2021, 2020, 1991, 1988, 1982, 1936
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Payne Stewart, Curtis Strange, Tom Watson, Tony Manero
|-5
|2015, 1994, 1973, 1968, 1967, 1953
|Jordan Spieth, Ernie Els, Johnny Miller, Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan
|-4
|2016, 2009, 2004, 2001, 1997, 1984, 1983, 1960, 1946
|Dustin Johnson, Lucas Glover, Retif Goosen, Retif Goosen, Ernie Els, Fuzzy Zoeller, Larry Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Lloyd Mangrum
|-3
|2002, 1992, 1987, 1976
|Tiger Woods, Tom Kite, Scott Simpson, Jerry Pate
|-2
|1996, 1989, 1977, 1966, 1964, 1947, 1916, 1912
|Steve Jones, Curtis Strange, Hubert Green, Billy Casper Jr, Ken Venturi, Lew Worsham, Charles Evans Jr(a), John J. McDermott
|-1
|2008, 1999, 1986, 1985, 1962, 1940, 1933, 1930
|Tiger Woods, Payne Stewart, Raymond Floyd, Andy North, Jack Nicklaus, Lawson Little, Johnny Goodman (a), Bobby Jones (a)
|E
|2010, 2005, 1998, 1995, 1979, 1971, 1938
|Graeme McDowell, Michael Campbell, Lee Janzen, Corey Pavin, Hale Irwin, Lee Trevino, Ralph Guldahl
|+1
|2018, 2013, 2012, 1978, 1969, 1961, 1956, 1952
|Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Andy North, Orville Moody, Gene Littler, Cary Middlecoff, Julius Boros,
|+2
|1972, 1965, 1959, 1957, 1949, 1914
|Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Billy Casper Jr, Dick Mayer, Cary Middlecoff, Walter Hagen
|+3
|1975, 1958, 1911
|Lou Graham, Tommy Bolt, John J. McDermott
|+4
|1954, 1941
|Ed Furgol, Craig Wood
|+5
|2007, 2006, 1926
|Angel Cabrera, Geoff Ogily, Bobby Jones (a)
|+6
|1932, 1929, 1910
|Gene Sarazen, Bobby Jones (a), Alex Smith
|+7
|1974, 1955, 1951, 1950, 1925, 1920
|Hale Irwin, Jack Fleck, Ben Hogan, Ben Hogan, William Macfarlane, Edward Ray
|+8
|1939, 1931, 1923, 1922
|Byron Nelson, Billy Burke, Bobby Jones (a), Gene Sarazen
|+9
|1963, 1924, 1921, 1915
|Julius Boros, Cyril Walker, James M. Barnes, Jerome D. Travers (a)
|+10
|1928
|Johnny Farrell
|+11
|1935
|Sam Parks Jr
|+13
|1934, 1927
|Olin Dutra, Tommy Armour
|+17
|1919
|Walter Hagen
|+19
|1913
|Francis Ouimet (a)
Along with the winning scores, we have also collected data on who has won the most US Open titles, with the multiple-time winners listed below.
Most US Open Wins
|Year
|Player
|Course
|1962, 1967, 1972, 1980
|Jack Nicklaus (4)
|Oakmont CC, Baltusrol Golf Club, Pebble Beach, Baltusrol Golf Club
|1948, 1950, 1951, 1953
|Ben Hogan (4)
|Riviera CC, Merion GC, Oakland Hills CC, Oakmont CC
|1923, 1926, 1929, 1930
|Bobby Jones (a) (4)
|Inwood Country Club, Scioto CC, Winged Foot GC, Interlachen CC
|1901, 1903, 1904, 1905
|Willie Anderson Jr (4)
|Myopia Hunt Club, Baltusrol GC Glen View Club, Myopia Hunt Club
|2000, 2002, 2008
|Tiger Woods (3)
|Pebble Beach, Bethpage Black, Torrey Pines
|1974, 1979, 1990
|Hale Irwin (3)
|Winged Foot GC, Inverness Club, Medinah CC
|2017, 2018
|Brooks Koepka (2)
|Erin Hills, Shinnecock Hills
|2001, 2004
|Retif Goosen (2)
|Southern Hills CC, Shinnecock Hills
|1991, 1999
|Payne Stewart (2)
|Hazeltine National GC, Pinehurst No.2
|1993, 1998
|Lee Janzen (2)
|Baltusrol Golf Club, The Olympic Club
|1994, 1997
|Ernie Els (2)
|Oakmont CC, Congressional CC
|1988, 1989
|Curtis Strange (2)
|The Country Club, Oak Hill CC
|1978, 1985
|Andy North (2)
|Cherry Hills CC, Oakland Hills CC
|1968, 1971
|Lee Trevino (2)
|Oak Hill CC, Merion GC
|1959, 1966
|Billy Casper (2)
|Winged Foot GC, The Olympic Club
|1952, 1963
|Julius Boros (2)
|Northwood Club, The Country Club
|1949, 1956
|Cary Middlecoff (2)
|Medinah CC, Oak Hill CC
|1937, 1938
|Ralph Guldahl (2)
|Oakland Hills CC, Cherry Hills CC
|1922, 1932
|Gene Sarazen (2)
|Skokie CC, Fresh Meadow CC.
|1914, 1919
|Walter Hagen (2)
|Midlothian CC, Brae Burn CC
|1911, 1912
|John J. McDermott (2)
|Chicago GC, CC of Buffalo
|1906, 1910
|Alex Smith (2)
|Onwentsia Club, Philadelphia Cricket Club
