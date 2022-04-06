Who Has Won The Masters Par-3 Contest?

The traditional warm-up event to The Masters has seen some illustrious winners over the years

Matt Wallace poses with the trophy after winning the 2019 Par-3 Contest
The Par-3 Contest returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019 as the build-up to The Masters continues. This year, the nine-hole contest takes place over 1,040 yards in the northeast corner of Augusta National. As ever, past Masters winners and players competing in at this year’s tournament will compete.

The lighthearted, family friendly competition has long been a traditional warm-up event to The Masters. Its inaugural year was 1960, and, since then, there have only been three years where it’s not been in the schedule – 2017 due to rain, and 2020 and 2021, due to Covid. 

There have been some legendary winners of the Par-3 Contest over the years. American Sam Snead was the first to win the competition, and that began a trend that has seen his compatriots largely dominate the contest ever since. Notable exceptions include Fijian Vijay Singh, who won in 1994, Scot Sandy Lyle, who claimed back-to-back victories in 1997 and 1998, and Irishman Padraig Harrington, who has won it three times, in 2003, 2004 and 2012. Even then, he shared the win with Americans David Toms in 2003 and Jonathan Byrd in 2012.

In 2019, Matt Wallace became the second English champion, after Luke Donald’s win in 2011. Americans who followed Snead (who also won in 1974) as winners include Arnold Palmer in 1967, Tom Watson in 1982 and 2018 and Ryan Moore in 2014. Jimmy Walker holds the record for the lowest score with an eight-under par 19 in 2016. That also included a hole-in-one in a record haul of eight that year.

One notable absentee from the list of winners is perhaps Jack Nicklaus. The six-time winner of the Green Jacket was a regular competitor until 2019. However, he has now decided that, at the age of 82, the time is right for him to retire.

You can see a full list of the winners below.

YearPlayerNationality
1960Sam SneadUSA
1961Deane BemanUSA
1962Bruce CramptonAustralia
1963George BayerUSA
1964Labron Harris, Jr. USA
1965Art Wall, Jr.USA
1966Terry DillUSA
1967Arnold PalmerUSA
1968Bob RosburgUSA
1969Bob LunnUSA
1970Harold HenningSouth Africa
1971Dave StocktonUSA
1972Steve MelnykUSA
1973Gay BrewerUSA
1974Sam SneadUSA
1975Isao AokiJapan
1976Jay HaasUSA
1977Tom WeiskopfUSA
1978Lou GrahamUSA
1979Joe Inman, Jr.USA
1980Johnny MillerUSA
1981Isao AokiJapan
1982Tom WatsonUSA
1983Hale IrwinUSA
1984Tommy AaronUSA
1985Hubert GreenUSA
1986Gary KochUSA
1987Ben CrenshawUSA
1989Tsuneyuki NakajimaUSA
1990Bob GilderUSA
1991Rocco MediateUSA
1992Davis Love IIIUSA
1993Chip BeckUSA
1994Vijay SinghFiji
1995Hal SuttonUSA
1996Jay HaasUSA
1997Sandy LyleScotland
1998Sandy LyleScotland
1999Joe DurantUSA
2000Chris PerryUSA
2001David TomsUSA
2002Nick PriceZimbabwe
2003Padraig Harrington, David TomsIreland, USA
2004Padraig HarringtonIreland
2005Jerry PateUSA
2006Ben CraneUSA
2007Mark O'MearaUSA
2008Rory SabbatiniSouth Africa
2009Tim ClarkSouth Africa
2010Louis OosthuizenSouth Africa
2011Luke DonaldEngland
2012Padraig Harrington, Jonathan ByrdIreland, USA
2013Ted Potter, Jr.USA
2014Ryan MooreUSA
2015Kevin StreelmanUSA
2016Jimmy WalkerUSA
2017CancelledRain
2018Tom WatsonUSA
2019Matt WallaceEngland
2020CancelledCovid
2021CancelledCovid
