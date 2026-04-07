Rory McIlroy Pays Tribute To Parents And Caddie Ahead Of Masters Defense

A whirlwind 12 months for Rory McIlroy culminates at this week's Masters, where the Career Grand Slam winner is looking to become just the fourth player to ever defend at Augusta National.

Making his 18th appearance in the championship, McIlroy is one of the favorites to slip on another Green Jacket and, speaking ahead of his defense, the five-time Major winner delved into a variety of topics, one of which involved his family.

McIlroy heads into The Masters as the defending champion for the very first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Growing up, both McIlroy's mother and father made sacrifices to help support his career and, speaking at his Masters press conference on Tuesday, the defending champion explained the life values and beliefs that they have instilled in him.

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"I think work ethic is something that... my mom worked night shifts. My dad worked multiple jobs. I think most people in this room know that," he said.

"That was normal for me. That was normal as an upbringing. I never spent a lot of time with my parents together. It was either with my dad or with my mom because always the other one was working...

"I think that that work ethic, that's the thing I feel like they instilled in me the most and the belief. I talk about my dad being an eternal optimist and being able to see a silver lining in the worst of days, and I feel like that's what he's given me as well.

"Obviously incredibly blessed to have amazing parents. Lucky that they're here this week to see everything unfold like this, and hopefully they have a lot of Masters left in them. We're excited for that as well."

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Rory and his father, Gerry, claimed the prestigious Seminole Pro-Member at the beginning of March (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just McIlroy's parents who have been a big support towards him, as the 36-year-old also heaped praise on caddie, Harry Diamond, who he describes as "the big brother I never had."

McIlroy added: "I think that's what makes it so special. Harry's got a little brother and a big sister, so he had that, but I always felt like Harry was my big brother. I think that's why, when I talk about it or -- it's why it makes me emotional."

The duo started working together in 2017 and, after a number of close calls at The Masters, made it over the line in thrilling circumstances in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in March, McIlroy explained why the dynamic with Diamond works so well, stating: "I think they (the fans and media) don't understand that he provides a level of comfort on the golf course for me that probably no one else in the world could.

"You know, if I make a mistake, or we make a mistake, I'm much less likely to get angry or get bothered by it because he's the one on the bag rather than someone else.

"It's much harder for me to get angry at myself or at him with him next to me than it would be with someone else."

McIlroy during his practice round on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy gets his defense underway on Thursday alongside Players Championship winner Cameron Young and US Amateur champion Mason Howell at 10.31am local time, before then teeing off at 1.44pm in round two.

Coming into the championship, he has a best result of T2nd at the Genesis Invitational, but could only muster up a T46th at The Players Championship following a withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

For McIlroy, the win at Augusta National was the most special Major, and he's hoping his experience will be help him through to a sixth victory of golf's big four championships.

"The other major venues, we don't go back to the same place every year. So I think that is something I feel like I'm still young, but I'm very experienced. I've been doing this for a long time. This is my 18th start.

"I do feel like I've got another hopefully 10 good shots at this. Not that I don't at the other Majors, but I just think that everything here is a little more predictable. You know the golf course pretty much.

"There's subtle changes year after year, but the hole locations are always in similar spots. I just think the more experience you have around this golf course, the better it is. That's why I think here."