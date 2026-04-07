Rory McIlroy Pays Tribute To Parents And Caddie Ahead Of Masters Defense
Prior to his Green Jacket defense, the Career Grand Slam winner spoke about the impact of his parents as well as caddie, Harry Diamond
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A whirlwind 12 months for Rory McIlroy culminates at this week's Masters, where the Career Grand Slam winner is looking to become just the fourth player to ever defend at Augusta National.
Making his 18th appearance in the championship, McIlroy is one of the favorites to slip on another Green Jacket and, speaking ahead of his defense, the five-time Major winner delved into a variety of topics, one of which involved his family.
Growing up, both McIlroy's mother and father made sacrifices to help support his career and, speaking at his Masters press conference on Tuesday, the defending champion explained the life values and beliefs that they have instilled in him.Article continues below
"I think work ethic is something that... my mom worked night shifts. My dad worked multiple jobs. I think most people in this room know that," he said.
"That was normal for me. That was normal as an upbringing. I never spent a lot of time with my parents together. It was either with my dad or with my mom because always the other one was working...
"I think that that work ethic, that's the thing I feel like they instilled in me the most and the belief. I talk about my dad being an eternal optimist and being able to see a silver lining in the worst of days, and I feel like that's what he's given me as well.
"Obviously incredibly blessed to have amazing parents. Lucky that they're here this week to see everything unfold like this, and hopefully they have a lot of Masters left in them. We're excited for that as well."
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It's not just McIlroy's parents who have been a big support towards him, as the 36-year-old also heaped praise on caddie, Harry Diamond, who he describes as "the big brother I never had."
McIlroy added: "I think that's what makes it so special. Harry's got a little brother and a big sister, so he had that, but I always felt like Harry was my big brother. I think that's why, when I talk about it or -- it's why it makes me emotional."
The duo started working together in 2017 and, after a number of close calls at The Masters, made it over the line in thrilling circumstances in 2025.
Back in March, McIlroy explained why the dynamic with Diamond works so well, stating: "I think they (the fans and media) don't understand that he provides a level of comfort on the golf course for me that probably no one else in the world could.
"You know, if I make a mistake, or we make a mistake, I'm much less likely to get angry or get bothered by it because he's the one on the bag rather than someone else.
"It's much harder for me to get angry at myself or at him with him next to me than it would be with someone else."
McIlroy gets his defense underway on Thursday alongside Players Championship winner Cameron Young and US Amateur champion Mason Howell at 10.31am local time, before then teeing off at 1.44pm in round two.
Coming into the championship, he has a best result of T2nd at the Genesis Invitational, but could only muster up a T46th at The Players Championship following a withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
For McIlroy, the win at Augusta National was the most special Major, and he's hoping his experience will be help him through to a sixth victory of golf's big four championships.
"The other major venues, we don't go back to the same place every year. So I think that is something I feel like I'm still young, but I'm very experienced. I've been doing this for a long time. This is my 18th start.
"I do feel like I've got another hopefully 10 good shots at this. Not that I don't at the other Majors, but I just think that everything here is a little more predictable. You know the golf course pretty much.
"There's subtle changes year after year, but the hole locations are always in similar spots. I just think the more experience you have around this golf course, the better it is. That's why I think here."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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