Poppy McIlroy And Sammy Spieth Steal The Show As Augusta Rookie Wins 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest

Before the main event gets underway on Thursday, there was the small matter of The Masters' Par 3 Contest.

A Wednesday tradition that has been played since 1960, it serves as a way for players to relax before The Masters begins and, in terms of highlights, there were moments aplenty.

Results-wise, it was Nico Echavarria and J.J. Spaun who finished the day at five-under-par, with both men taking just 22 shots around the par 3 layout.

Going to a playoff, which was played on the ninth hole, the duo made pars at the first time of asking, before Echavarria birdied the second time around to secure the victory and the crystal.

Following the win, the Colombian will be hoping to break The Masters curse, with the winner of the Par 3 contest yet to go on to win The Masters over the following four days.

The Masters Par 3 Contest Leaderboard

-5 Nico Echavarria (won at second playoff hole)

J.J. Spaun -4 Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton -3 Bubba Watson, Mark O'Meara, Davis Riley, Matt McCarty, Laurie Canter

Bubba Watson, Mark O'Meara, Davis Riley, Matt McCarty, Laurie Canter -2 Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau -1 Nick Faldo, Nicolai Hojgaard, Noah Kent (a), Joe Highsmith, J.T Poston

Nick Faldo, Nicolai Hojgaard, Noah Kent (a), Joe Highsmith, J.T Poston E Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Fitzpatrick, Hiroshi Tai (a), Sepp Straka

How Many Holes In One Were There At The Masters Par 3 Contest?

Throughout its history, we have seen over 110 aces at Augusta National's par 3 course and, on Wednesday, Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge and Brooks Koepka added their name to the honors board.

The first to-do-so was US Ryder Cup captain Bradley, who made the hole-in-one at the 138-yard sixth hole. Following the holed wedge shot, the Major winner celebrated with his wife and kids who were present on the tee box.

After Bradley's success, Hoge, who won the 2023 Masters Par 3 event, then aced the fourth hole for his second hole-in-one in the contest's history.

Shortly afterwards, Koepka then replicated his fellow countryman, with the five-time Major winner also holing his tee shot at the sixth hole, with his approach landing past the flag and spinning back in for the one.

Memorable Moments

It wasn't just the professionals who were showing off at Augusta National, with one of the highlights coming from Rory McIlroy's daughter, Poppy.

Playing the ninth, Poppy holed a lengthy, downhill birdie putt which caused mass celebration from her dad and Shane Lowry. What's more, prior to Poppy's attempt, Shane's daughter, Iris, also holed an impressive putt from the front edge of the green.

Another memorable moment came in Aaron Rai's group where, playing what we believe was the ninth, his partner showed off her skills as she found the green.

A professional golfer on the Ladies European Tour, we believe Gaurika Bishnoi has two top 10s on the circuit and certainly left an impression on the broadcast team, with Max Homa jokingly stating: "She's better than me at golf."

It wasn't just Bishnoi who showed off her skills on Wednesday. Playing in the final group, Bryson DeChambeau produced a fine piece of short game at the ninth, with the two-time US Open winner chipping in via the slope behind the flag.

Bryson DeChambeau takes the long way home at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/a0rbsLVFMRApril 9, 2025

Rounding out the best shots of the day was none-other than Jordan Spieth's son, Sammy, who opened the Par 3 Contest with a fine tee shot of his own at the very first hole.