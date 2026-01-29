Brooks Koepka Career Earnings: How Much Money Has The Five-Time Major Winner Made?

A five-time Major winner with 16 other victories to his name since turning pro in 2012, Brooks Koepka has enjoyed the kind of career most others could only dream of.

He's tasted success on five different tours, six if you add on the Majors, and travelled much of the world which has helped to make him an extremely high amount of money.

Having graduated from Florida State University, Koepka didn't take the well-trodden path that most college golfers do nowadays. Instead, he ventured into Europe and started his career on what is now the HotelPlanner Tour - the second tier of European golf.

And it went very well for him. Just months into his pro career, Koepka landed the Challenge de Catalunya title and a winner's check of 25,600 euros (just over $30,000).

By the end of 2013, the West Palm Beach-born pro had three more trophies in his cabinet and had earned his way onto the DP World Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But before 2015 arrived, so inside his first 18 months as a pro, Koepka had collected around $700,000 in prize money.

Given Koepka's wins in Europe awarded him prize money in euros, it is impossible to accurately define the specific number of dollars he won, so all figures which include euros have been worked out using the current exchange rate.

The modern exchange rate is slightly lower than it was 10-15 years ago (by about 0.1), so Koepka has - in certain cases - won a little more than his annual total states.

A first win on the DP World Tour in 2014 - at the Turkish Airlines Open - banked the man who would go on to become World No.1 his first seven-figure check, and that arrived near the end of a year where Koepka finished T4th at the US Open while achieving a number of other high finishes on tour.

It was his top-five at the US Open which ultimately earned Koepka his maiden PGA Tour card, though, and from there the riches flowed freely.

Almost $4 million went Koepka's way in 2015 - helped by a cash prize of $1.134 million for winning the WM Phoenix Open early on - before a frustrating year without a victory followed in 2016.

It was not a poor year for Koepka, financially, however as three runner-up finishes and six more top-fives allowed him to exceed his previous total by over $500,000.

Brooks Koepka holes the winning putt at the 2017 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka's maiden Major was sealed at the 2017 US Open and another strong season on the PGA Tour helped him scoop over $6 million for the first time. With the exception of 2020 (due to Covid) and 2025, his annual earnings have not dipped below that figure since.

2018 and 2019 were two of the most successful years of Koepka's pro career with three more Majors claimed in total as well as a victory at the 2018 CJ Cup and the 2019 WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational.

He picked up more than $23.5 million across that two-year period thanks to multiple wins, four runner-up finishes and five top-fives which included a T3rd at the Tour Championship.

Back then, Tour Championship prize money was not labelled as Official Money by the PGA Tour, so you will see his $3.5 million check in the bonus column of the table below.

Brooks Koepka after winning the PGA Championship in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a much quieter 2020, mainly due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Koepka landed his second WM Phoenix Open title in 2021. The season overall was a strange one for the Florida-born pro, though, with five missed cuts in his opening nine starts but a win, two T2nd results and a T38th.

Koepka ended the year with almost $8.5 million and would have increased that figure if not for withdrawing from the Tour Championship after two rounds.

Speaking of strange years, 2022 was a particularly intriguing one for the former World No.1 as he earned just over $1 million on the PGA Tour before signing what was reported to be a nine-figure contract with LIV Golf following The Open.

That figure is not included in our workings, but the $6 million or so that he earned in total is. As is the $3 million he picked up, ironically, as part of the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program.

Koepka's fifth and final LIV Golf win arrived at The Greenbrier in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most profitable year of Koepka's career arrived in 2023. Two LIV Golf wins and a fifth Major championship, plus a near-miss at The Masters and three top-fives on LIV, helped Koepka to a staggering $18.6 million in total.

Another two LIV triumphs helped him to over $12 million in 2024, although his record at the Majors began to tail off so there was not much help from elsewhere. That continued into 2025 where Koepka scooped more than $4 million from a disappointing LIV Golf campaign.

Koepka ultimately returned to the PGA Tour in 2026 and will be hopeful of adding a 10th PGA Tour win as soon as possible to further increase his impressive Official Money total of almost $50 million.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, we believe Brooks Koepka's career earnings to stand at roughly $96.16 million. However, it should be emphasized that current exchange rates are worse than they were when he won the euros, so his actual figure should be much closer to $100 million.

We have also not taken into account any endorsement deals or consolation payouts for missing the cut at Majors, adding further money to his pot.

Below is a complete breakdown of Brooks Koepka's on-course earnings, worked out and listed in calendar years as opposed to seasons.

BROOKS KOEPKA CAREER EARNINGS: YEAR BY YEAR

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year On-Course Earnings Bonuses Total 2012 $51,326.54 $0 $51,326.54* 2013 $629,514.58 $0 $629,514.58* 2014 $1,711,320.22 $0 $1,711,320.22* 2015 $3,813,399.83 $0 $3,813,399.83* 2016 $4,544,692 $140,000 $4,684,692 2017 $5,980,00 $108,500 $6,089,400 2018 $8,405,013.57 $100,000 $8,505,013.57* 2019 $11,524,345.67 $3,500,000 $15,024,345.67* 2020 $1,912,244.79 $105,000 $2,017,244.79* 2021 $5,075,737 $3,395,000 $8,470,737 2022 $6,437,390 $3,110,333 $9,547,723 2023 $18,609,025 $0 $18,609,025 2024 $12,114,505.96 $0 $12,114,505.96* 2025 $4,893,072.43 $0 $4,893,072.43* Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 TOTAL $96,161,320,59*

*total includes modern exchange-rate figures