Houston Open 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The Texas Children's Houston Open returns this week and a strong field has been assembled despite Scottie Scheffler withdrawing due to family reasons.

The World No.1 is said to be expecting his first child so will not play, but the last three champions Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger and Tony Finau return, while Brooks Koepka stands as one of the headline names alongside Rickie Fowler, Chris Gotterup, Shane Lowry and Ben Griffin.

Koepka has played in most of the full field events this season following his return from LIV Golf, and this week is significant for him as he helped design Memorial Park Golf Course alongside Tom Doak.

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The five-time Major champion plays with Jake Knapp and Michael Thorbjornsen at 1.53pm ET on Thursday and 8.53am ET on Friday.

Take a look at all of the Texas Children's Houston Open tee times:

Houston Open tee times: round one

All times EDT

Morning wave

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8.20am 1st: Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Bronson Burgoon

8.20am 10th: Vince Whaley, Danny Walker, Marco Penge

8.31am 1st: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey

8.31am 10th: Keith Mitchell, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard

8.42am 1st: Danny Willett, Sam Stevens, Doug Ghim

8.42am 10th: Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

8.53am 1st: William Mouw, Brian Campbell, Chris Kirk

8.53am 10th: Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Sam Burns

9.04am 1st: Garrick Higgo, Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Hall

9.04am 10th: Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin, Stephan Jaeger

9.15am 1st: Kurt Kitayama, Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu

9.15am 10th: Ryan Gerard, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

9.26am 1st: Michael Brennan, Ryan Fox, Aaron Wise

9.26am 10th: Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Mac Meissner

9.37am 1st: Dylan Wu, Hank Lebioda, Kristoffer Reitan

9.37am 10th: David Lipsky, Rasmus Hojgaard, Takumi Kanaya

9.48am 1st: Patrick Fishburn, Jimmy Stanger, Jeffrey Kang

9.48am 10th: Lee Hodges, Beau Hossler, Johnny Keefer

9.59am 1st: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Dan Brown

9.59am 10th: Jordan Smith, Adrien Saddier, Pontus Nyholm

10.10am 1st: Jackson Suber, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Casey Russell

10.10am 10th: Jesper Svensson, Paul Waring, Davis Chatfield

Afternoon wave

1.20pm 1st: KH Lee, Denny McCarthy, Rico Hoey

1.20pm 10th: Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder

1.31pm 1st: Will Zalatoris, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy

1.31pm 10th: Peter Malnati, Adam Svensson, Eric Cole

1.42pm 1st: Min Woo Lee, Tony Finau, Adam Scott

1.42pm 10th: Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power, Trey Mullinax

1.53pm 1st: Jake Knapp, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thorbjornsen

1.53pm 10th: Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Matt Kuchar

2.04pm 1st: Ricky Castillo, Sungjae Im, Pierceson Coody

2.04pm 10th: Adam Schenk, JT Poston, Aaron Rai

2.15pm 1st: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

2.15pm 10th: Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Lucas Glover

2.26pm 1st: Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley, SH Kim

2.26pm 10th: Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland

2.37pm 1st: Mackenzie Hughes, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2.37pm 10th: Matt Wallace, Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips

2.48pm 1st: Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat, Matti Schmid

2.48pm 10th: Kris Ventura, AJ Ewart, Luke Clanton

2.59pm 1st: Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Kensei Hirata

2.59pm 10th: Adrien Dumond de Chassart, Marcelo Rozo, Cole Hammer

3.10pm 1st: Haotong Li, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht

3.10pm 10th: David Ford, Zach Bauchou, Mason Howell (a)

3.21pm 1st: Chandler Blanchet, Neal Shipley, Gordon Sargent

Houston Open tee times: round two

Morning wave

8.20am 1st: Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder

8.20am 10th: KH Lee, Denny McCarthy, Rico Hoey

8.31am 1st: Peter Malnati, Adam Svensson, Eric Cole

8.31am 10th: Will Zalatoris, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy

8.42am 1st: Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power, Trey Mullinax

8.42am 10th: Min Woo Lee, Tony Finau, Adam Scott

8.53am 1st: Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Matt Kuchar

8.53am 10th: Jake Knapp, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thorbjornsen

9.04am 1st: Adam Schenk, JT Poston, Aaron Rai

9.04am 10th: Ricky Castillo, Sungjae Im, Pierceson Coody

9.15am 1st: Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Lucas Glover

9.15am 10th: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

9.26am 1st: Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland

9.26am 10th: Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley, SH Kim

9.37am 1st: Matt Wallace, Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips

9.37am 10th: Mackenzie Hughes, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9.48am 1st: Kris Ventura, AJ Ewart, Luke Clanton

9.48am 10th: Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat, Matti Schmid

9.59am 1st: Adrien Dumond de Chassart, Marcelo Rozo, Cole Hammer

9.59am 10th: Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Kensei Hirata

10.10am 1st: David Ford, Zach Bauchou, Mason Howell (a)

10.10am 10th: Haotong Li, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht

10.21am 10th: Chandler Blanchet, Neal Shipley, Gordon Sargent

Afternoon wave