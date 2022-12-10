Greenbrier Owner Hints At 'Big Announcement' Amid LIV Golf Rumours
West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, didn't confirm LIV Golf were going to The Greenbrier, but it seems an announcement will be made soon
In 2023, LIV Golf have announced an expansion to a 14-tournament league, with Mexico - El Camaleon Golf Club, Australia - The Grange Golf Club, Singapore - Sentosa Golf Club and Spain - Real Club Valderrama, just four of the confirmed venues for their schedule next year. (opens in new tab)
Now, it appears we are set to here about another new venue sooner rather than later, with yet another former PGA Tour venue reportedly set to become a Saudi-backed league event (opens in new tab). The course in question? Well, The Greenbrier in West Virginia is close to announcement, according to the State Governor, Jim Justice.
Speaking on Friday, Justice, who is a tourism promoter, as well as the actual owner of The Greenbrier, stated: "I know negotiations have continued with The Greenbrier folks. There’s, I guess, a big announcement coming and I think it will be exciting to the state of West Virginia that we may have a big event coming.”
It has been long reported by a number of outlets that The Greenbrier is set to become a LIV Golf (opens in new tab) event venue and, when asked about these reports, Justice said confirmation is up to LIV Golf officials.
“I think that is their choice. And we should respect their choice,” Justice stated. “From that standpoint, I’m not at privilege to announce anything. But I think from the standpoint of the LIV Golf tour, when they decide they want to make their announcements we should be respectful of that.”
His concluding statement all but seemed to confirm those reports, as the American finished by saying: “I think we’re going to have a real positive announcement for West Virginia.”
Although unclear as to when a potential announcement will be made, LIV Golf stated back in the end of October that they would have their full schedule and line-up finalised by the end of 2022. According to Atul Khosla, who is the President of LIV Golf, they "want the teams locked in by the new year," (opens in new tab) with around seven new signings potentially being announced.
