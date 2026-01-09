Golf Monthly Unveils New Performance Lab And Reviews YouTube Channel
Golf Monthly's state-of-the-art Performance Lab powered by Foresight Sports is the catalyst behind an all-new Reviews YouTube channel specifically designed to assist your buying decisions
New equipment season is upon us and, with so much golf gear hitting the market, Golf Monthly has created a brand new dedicated review channel on YouTube, designed to take testing and product analysis to another level. We take our testing methodology very seriously, and so this is an important step in holding manufacturers' claims to account.
Bringing together the best golf clubs from all the brands you value, our state-of-the-art Performance Lab, powered by Foresight Sports and equipped with one of the best launch monitors in the game in the GC3 as well as the impressive Sim-In-A-Box simulator and FSX Pro software, will leave no stone unturned. We can now analyze every element of how new clubs and balls perform in a controlled environment, enhancing the accuracy of our findings.
In fact, it's not just the numbers on the screen where we will be able to provide in-depth information, as the Performance Lab also features numerous golf club measuring equipment devices to ensure fair testing and monitoring of the specs that come through.
From loft-and-lie, to face-angle, and even digital swing weight machines, all of these are designed to give you, the viewer, the most detailed and accurate data in the YouTube space.
It's not just comprehensive reviews of new equipment that will be a feature on the channel either. Golf Monthly takes huge pride in its accurate and well-informed buying advice and, throughout the past few years, we've been able to bring you our expert opinion, comparing numerous drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges and putters.
These head-to-heads have regularly featured on our website, and now, you will be able to view them in video form on our Reviews channel just in time for peak launch season.
"This is huge step forward for the Golf Monthly brand," says Joel Tadman, Golf Monthly Deputy Editor.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Our coverage of equipment has been best in class for a while now because of the expertise of our reviewers, but this new Performance Lab takes things up a couple of notches. We're grateful to Foresight Sports for joining us on this journey and hopefully it's the everyday golfer that really experiences the benefits."
The Reviews channel is already populated with some interesting videos that have amassed considerable views, including a thorough review of the Qi4D driver, an analysis of Avoda's Origin Curved Face irons, a head-to-head between the Titleist GT3 and Ping G440 LST drivers and the new Amazon Basics golf ball, which are all well worth checking out.
Featuring expert gear testers, Sam De'Ath and Kick Point's Joe Ferguson, there will be lots of exciting content coming thick and fast on the Golf Monthly Reviews YouTube channel, so be sure to hit that subscribe button and turn on notifications so you don't miss an upload.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
