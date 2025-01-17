PGA Tour Forced To Move Genesis Invitational - Here Are Four Possible Alternate Sites
The PGA Tour has been forced to move the Genesis Invitational away from its iconic home at Riviera due to the Los Angeles wildfires, but where could it relocate to?
The PGA Tour has been forced to move the Genesis Invitational from Riviera due to the wildfires around Los Angeles.
The event annually hosted by Tiger Woods is one of the eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour schedule for 2025 so is a big deal, but the situation around Los Angeles is so dire that the tournament has to be moved.
"In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16," read a PGA Tour statement announcing the move.
"A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days."
The tragic events unfolding around Los Angeles are obviously of most importance, but the Genesis does now need a new home and the PGA Tour will be looking at other venues.
California has a plethora of top-notch courses that have staged big events, but with less than a month until the Genesis is due to tee off, would it make sense for the PGA Tour to switch to a venue being used as part of the current West Coast Swing?
As it's not just the course that needs preparing, which in itself takes time, with the infrastructure such as the stands for fans, concessions, policing plans to put in place just a few considerations.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Yes, branding would have to be swapped but under these special circumstances it may pay to use one of four courses staging upcoming PGA Tour events...
PGA West
The Pete Dye Stadium Course is hosting the American Express this week in La Quinta California, some 150 miles east of Riviera so in the grand scheme of things not too far away at all.
It will be the course out of this bunch that will have the longest turnaround time to bring in the Genesis branding, even though under the circumstances surely that's the least of their problems.
But the course can be repaired in plenty of time, all the signages and signposts along with spectator walkways and of course the stands can remain in place.
It seems a great option.
Torrey Pines
Coming the week after the American Express we have the Farmers Insurance Open being played on the North Course and South Course at the magnificent Torrey Pines.
Just down the road from Los Angeles in San Diego, this venue also isn't far at all, there's still a few weeks in between events and could we do something here with there being two courses in play?
The South Course has held the US Open by itself in previous years, so instead of using both for the Farmers just one could be used and the other saved and prepared for the Genesis?
That could be the best of both worlds since a lot of infrastructure would be on site at Torrey Pines but one course could be kept pristine for the Genesis to ensure it has that new tournament feel.
Pebble Beach
From the south we're heading up the cost to the north and the ultimate bucket list venue of Pebble Beach - which will host the famous Pro-Am tournament two weeks before the Genesis.
Actually, they'd have just a week to get the course in shape, but again they use two courses with Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill in play this year, so the same trick as Torrey Pines could be performed and keep one clear for the Genesis.
Monterey Peninsula has also been used in previous years for the Pro-Am so could be an option, although that will not have been prepared for a tournament like the other two.
And who wouldn't want an extra dose of Pebble Beach on our screens?
TPC Scottsdale
Back-to-back weeks in Phoenix anyone? The WM Phoenix Open crossed the line last year in terms of fan behavior, but they're cracking down this year and if they can control themselves then what about staging the Genesis straight after?
Yes, it would mean an almost overnight retro fit for any sponsorship boards and the like, but things like broadcasting rigs and everything that comes along with a big PGA Tour tournament would already be there.
With the Genesis being a Signature Events and therefore limited field, it won't be as hard on the course, and it would even give those who opt to play both weeks an advantage over the big dogs that won't play Phoenix.
Unlikely, yes, but would it be entertaining? Definitely yes!
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Home Of The Masters 'In Spectacular Condition' Just Months After Hurricane Helene Damage - Fred Ridley
The Masters chairman, Fred Ridley shared a positive update on the state of Augusta National Golf Club following damage by Hurricane Helene last year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Are The Youngest LPGA Major Winners?
Several young players have won LPGA Majors, including three 18-year-olds - but who holds the record as the youngest?
By Alison Root Published
-
Good Good Golf Signs Pros Including Joel Dahmen And Michael Block To Apparel Deals
The duo are just two of the eye-catching signings to the brand in deals that will also see them feature in YouTube content
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch The Dubai Desert Classic: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule As Rory McIlroy Makes 2025 Debut In DP World Tour Rolex Series Event
Rory McIlroy makes his 2025 debut in the DP World Tour event – here are all the details on how to watch the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
I've Watched The First Two Weeks Of TGL And Here Are The Best (And Worst) Aspects So Far
The second ever match of TGL featured their biggest star in Tiger Woods, but did the event live up to the hype? Looking back at the evening, I'm still on the fence...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Butch Harmon Criticizes 'Arrogance Of The PGA Tour' In Men's Golf Divide
The legendary coach thinks PGA Tour commissioner's decision not to negotiate with the PIF at the outset led to the fractures in the men's professional game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Los Angeles GC Defeat Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC In Commanding TGL Victory
Los Angeles GC put Woods' team to the sword, as the trio of Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose closed out a dominant 12-1 victory
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Which Players Are Sitting Out In TGL Week 2?
The TGL consists of six teams of four players but, for the matches themselves, just three from each team feature, as one player is forced to sit out
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch Tiger Woods' Debut In TGL: Live Streams & TV Details For Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links
Tiger Woods makes his first swing in the new hi-tech golf league he has created alongside Rory McIlroy – here's how to watch TGL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Xander Schauffele Withdraws From American Express Days After Scottie Scheffler
The PGA Tour announced on Monday evening that the World No.2 was no longer in the American Express field and had been replaced by Philip Knowles
By Jonny Leighfield Published