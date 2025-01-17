PGA Tour Forced To Move Genesis Invitational - Here Are Four Possible Alternate Sites

The PGA Tour has been forced to move the Genesis Invitational from Riviera due to the wildfires around Los Angeles.

The event annually hosted by Tiger Woods is one of the eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour schedule for 2025 so is a big deal, but the situation around Los Angeles is so dire that the tournament has to be moved.

"In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16," read a PGA Tour statement announcing the move.

"A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days."

The tragic events unfolding around Los Angeles are obviously of most importance, but the Genesis does now need a new home and the PGA Tour will be looking at other venues.

California has a plethora of top-notch courses that have staged big events, but with less than a month until the Genesis is due to tee off, would it make sense for the PGA Tour to switch to a venue being used as part of the current West Coast Swing?

As it's not just the course that needs preparing, which in itself takes time, with the infrastructure such as the stands for fans, concessions, policing plans to put in place just a few considerations.

Yes, branding would have to be swapped but under these special circumstances it may pay to use one of four courses staging upcoming PGA Tour events...

PGA West

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Pete Dye Stadium Course is hosting the American Express this week in La Quinta California, some 150 miles east of Riviera so in the grand scheme of things not too far away at all.

It will be the course out of this bunch that will have the longest turnaround time to bring in the Genesis branding, even though under the circumstances surely that's the least of their problems.

But the course can be repaired in plenty of time, all the signages and signposts along with spectator walkways and of course the stands can remain in place.

It seems a great option.

Torrey Pines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming the week after the American Express we have the Farmers Insurance Open being played on the North Course and South Course at the magnificent Torrey Pines.

Just down the road from Los Angeles in San Diego, this venue also isn't far at all, there's still a few weeks in between events and could we do something here with there being two courses in play?

The South Course has held the US Open by itself in previous years, so instead of using both for the Farmers just one could be used and the other saved and prepared for the Genesis?

That could be the best of both worlds since a lot of infrastructure would be on site at Torrey Pines but one course could be kept pristine for the Genesis to ensure it has that new tournament feel.

Pebble Beach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the south we're heading up the cost to the north and the ultimate bucket list venue of Pebble Beach - which will host the famous Pro-Am tournament two weeks before the Genesis.

Actually, they'd have just a week to get the course in shape, but again they use two courses with Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill in play this year, so the same trick as Torrey Pines could be performed and keep one clear for the Genesis.

Monterey Peninsula has also been used in previous years for the Pro-Am so could be an option, although that will not have been prepared for a tournament like the other two.

And who wouldn't want an extra dose of Pebble Beach on our screens?

TPC Scottsdale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back-to-back weeks in Phoenix anyone? The WM Phoenix Open crossed the line last year in terms of fan behavior, but they're cracking down this year and if they can control themselves then what about staging the Genesis straight after?

Yes, it would mean an almost overnight retro fit for any sponsorship boards and the like, but things like broadcasting rigs and everything that comes along with a big PGA Tour tournament would already be there.

With the Genesis being a Signature Events and therefore limited field, it won't be as hard on the course, and it would even give those who opt to play both weeks an advantage over the big dogs that won't play Phoenix.

Unlikely, yes, but would it be entertaining? Definitely yes!