9 Things You Didn’t Know About Hyo-Joo Kim

Hyo-Joo Kim is a professional golfer from South Korea who has amassed quite the record in her career to this point. In just under 10 years as a pro, Kim has picked up nearly 20 wins.

Now ranked sixth in the world, the smooth-swinging 26-year-old heads into her first Olympics as one of the favourites to leave Tokyo with the gold medal.

1. Hyo-Joo Kim was born on July 14, 1995 in South Korea

2. Kim got her hands on a golf club for the first time aged 7 when she was on her way to register for a taekwondo academy

3. As an amateur, Kim won three professional events – the LPGA of Korea Tour’s 2012 Lotte Mart Women’s Open, the LPGA of Japan Tour’s 2012 Suntory Ladies Open, and the LPGA of Taiwan’s 2012 Swinging Skirts TLPGA Open

4. She also represented South Korea at the 2012 Espirito Santo Trophy

5. She turned professional in late 2012 and has racked up 18 professional wins to date

6. Her first major appearance came at the 2014 Evian Championship, which she went on to win by one shot from Australia’s Karie Webb

7. Also at the 2014 Evian Championship, she set the record for the lowest 18-hole score recorded at a major – men’s or women’s – with her first-round 61 (-10)

8. Kim became a member of the LPGA Tour in 2015 where she has won four times, most recently lifting the 2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship crown

9. At the 2018 Women’s US Open, Kim lost at the fourth play-off hole to Ariya Jutanugarn