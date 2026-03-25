'I Don't Think I'll Ever Not Be In Pain' - Jessica Korda Explains Comeback Strategy As Sisters Make First Shared LPGA Tour Start In Three Years

For the first time since 2023, sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda are playing in the same LPGA Tour event.

This week's Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona is Jessica's first competitive outing since the Cognizant Founders Cup where she withdrew after one round.

It was no picnic for Nelly in that tournament, either, as the former World No.1 missed the first of only two cuts in 19 starts all season thanks to a disappointing second round 74.

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Since then, much has changed. Not least Nelly's continued rise to the top of the game which has included eight more LPGA Tour wins - one of which was her second Major championship.

But, for Jessica, her experience of the past three years has been quite different. The oldest Korda sibling went on indefinite leave from tour golf due to a chronic back issue before enjoying the unrivaled high of welcoming her first child into the world in 2024, Greyson.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking in the pair's joint pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, Jessica revealed she still struggles with back pain but is going to take up a part-time schedule in order to manage it moving forward.

Asked if back pain is still a feature for her, Korda replied: "Yeah. Oh, yeah. I don't think I'll ever not be in pain. It's just manageable with time off and doing certain things. Pregnancy changed a lot of things. Just less golf honestly. That's all it is.

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"I could do just about anything but golf was the one thing that kept catching my back. So like I said, just better at managing it. I haven't played as much. Didn't try to push to be here. It's just if it worked out, great. If it didn't, I'm very happy where I am in life."

Thankfully, Jessica is primed for a first LPGA Tour appearance in three years and has her life outside of the course perfectly set up, it seems.

The sisters are staying together in a house near to Whirlwind Golf Club and their mother Regina is looking after Greyson when Jessica is playing. Nelly has also been whipping up meals for the family.

But with around three days of practice a week all that the 33-year-old is able to squeeze in, Korda admitted there is no real expectation this week.

She said: "Honestly, I'm just really happy to be here. I didn't think I would tee it up again after I was withdrawing out of a couple events in 2023, so being here, feeling good, we'll see where it takes us.

"Three years is a very long time. A lot has changed in three years, physically, emotionally, and just in general, so I don't know, just taking it one day at a time and seeing where it puts me.

"I have no idea what to expect. Obviously going to be very nervous on the first tee and throughout the round. Just getting back into it and assessing from there."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as Nelly goes, however, expectations are as lofty as always and a second LPGA Tour title of the year is once again the aim.

The 27-year-old explained that, while she certainly hasn't been struggling in her big sister's absence, having Jessica back around can only aid her comfort levels as she looks to regain the World No.1 spot from Jeeno Thitikul.

Korda explained: "Yeah, it's more of like life outside of the golf course where you're just a lot more comfortable. I think when we're both on the golf course, I mean, she hasn't competed in a while but we're pretty focused on ourselves.

"We'll check the leaderboards here and there, but I think what really helps and what was a huge actual adjustment for me was kind of like life off the golf course; not having her there, like having that dinner buddy occasionally, playing a practice round together, majority of the weeks playing a practice round together. It's been really nice to have her back today."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While they are in the same tournament, the Korda sisters have been split into opposite sides of the draw this week, with Nelly out early alongside Lexi Thompson and defending champion Hyo Joo Kim on Thursday and late on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jessica will play with Austin Ernst and Hailee Cooper over the first two rounds, heading off from the first at just after midday in round one and starting from the 10th in fresher conditions in round two.

For friends and family who watch on from outside the ropes, that means lots and lots of walking. But, according to Jessica, it's hardly a new phenomenon.

She said: "We very rarely get paired total together. We have to play our way into this pairing. We're always opposite sides of the wave; our parents have to walk 36; it's never easy."