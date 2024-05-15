How Four Influential Valhalla Members Bought Their Golf Club... And Why Not Everyone Was Happy About It
Four Valhalla members bought the Kentucky course off the PGA of America in 2022, but it's not been plain sailing in their big to move the club forward
It's about to host the PGA Championship for a fourth time and has also staged the Ryder Cup, but not too many know about the recent ownership saga at Valhalla Golf Club.
Opened in 1986, the Jack Nicklaus design took just 10 years before it was selected to host a Major - the 1996 PGA Championship.
The PGA of America gradually bought full ownership of the Louisville, Kentucky course, which then staged the 2008 Ryder Cup.
The future of the course was in some doubt though when the PGA of America looked to sell the property - which is when four members teamed up to purchase Valhalla in order to “protect Valhalla from profit-driven investors, who would likely develop the critical land surrounding our course."
The quarter of owners, who were all members of the club, were led Jimmy Kirchdorfer, the CEO of a local business and also included former NBA player Junior Bridgeman, hotel owner Chester Musselman and former Yum! Brands CEO David Novak.
According to the Valhalla website, the club members took the unusual step as they "could not bear the thought of Vahalla being sold to a group that wasn’t local to Kentucky and did not appreciate the rich history the club has accumulated over its short existence".
What they called 'Chapter Three' of the golf course's history involved their "vision for Valhalla is to become a premier club in the country with a golf experience unlike any other in the world".
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Not everything has gone smoothly though, as an article in Golf Digest reported, the new owners ruffled a few feathers among the membership by asking they waive their rights to fee refunds if they leave.
A post shared by Valhalla Golf Club (@valhallagolf)
A photo posted by on
“Every great club must eventually be able to stand on its own,” the new owners told membership according to Golf Digest.
“To do this, the operating expenses must be funded by the member dues and other daily revenue. All capital requirements must then be funded from initiation fees. Valhalla has never been successful at this model, and we are taking steps now to resolve these issues, to ensure the longevity of the club.”
Some members left, such as Steve Humphrey who said the new owners were trying to make the club more exclusive - and thereby able to charge more for new members to replace those leaving.
“I didn’t care for the direction they were going,” said Humphrey. “The feeling was they wanted to turn Valhalla into a sort of Augusta. I don’t want it to be a showplace. For me, it’s just a golf club.”
And while ownership insisted that making money was not the object of the exercise, some members disagreed, although the majority seem to be happy with hos Valhalla is moving forward.
“I’m a numbers guy,” long-time Valhalla member Mark Switow told Golf Digest. “That’s what I do for a living.
"There were over 140 people that were impacted by this and 120-some out of 140 said yes. A lot of people opted to stay in, and a few people opted out.
“I will say on the record I’m really happy with the change of ownership, in that it’s a members-first club. To me, the story is the renaissance of the club. Not that it was bad before, but it’s going to be really good now.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
I've Analysed The Scorecards Of The Last 10 PGA Championship Winners... Here's What You MUST Do To Win
Reviewing the performances of recent PGA Champions has thrown up plenty of interesting trends. Could they map out the route to winning the Wanamaker Trophy?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Melin Hats Review: We Check Out The Top Trending Golf Headgear In The US
We test out the new range of hats from a brand growing fast in the game of golf, Melin.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Why Scottie Scheffler Will Only Have Caddie Ted Scott For Three Rounds At The PGA Championship
The World No.1 has explained why his regular caddie Ted Scott will be absent on Saturday at the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Championship Tee Times 2024: Round 1 And 2 Groupings
Check out the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'You Guys Keep Saying 'The Other Side' But I'm Still A PGA Tour Member' - Jon Rahm Maintains He's Still Committed To Ryder Cup, PGA Tour And DP World Tour Following LIV Golf Move
Rahm maintains that he is committed to the Ryder Cup, PGA Tour and DP World Tour after joining LIV Golf
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘The Internet Probably Makes It Seem Worse Than It Really Is’ – Max Homa Defends State Of Men’s Elite Game
The American doesn’t sense the ongoing fractures at the top of the men’s game are causing irreparable harm
By Mike Hall Published
-
11 Items Fans Are Not Allowed To Bring To The 2024 PGA Championship At Valhalla (And 7 Things They Can)
Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky has a pretty strict policy on what fans can and cannot bring with them to the second men's Major championship of the season this week...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Championship 2024 Latest News: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Seth Waugh Press Conferences To Come
It's the final day before the 2024 PGA Championship gets underway and we've got some big names in the interview room coming up later today
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Headline List Of Valhalla Past Winners
Valhalla is set to host its seventh marquee event in the past 30 years - but who has won at the iconic Kentucky course before?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Valhalla Golf Club: 9 Things To Know About The PGA Championship Venue
Get to know the venue of the 2024 PGA Championship a little better
By Andrew Wright Published