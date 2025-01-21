Ras Al Khaimah Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Following on from the glitz and glamor of the $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic - the first Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season - it's back to normality as the players continue their chase for glory at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The United Arab Emirates' Al Hamra Golf Club hosts the second International Swing event of 2025 and the fourth Ras Al Khaimah Championship ever.

The first two editions of this tournament featured $2 million prize purses, but that was increased by $500,000 for the 2024 running. A year on, there will once again be a $2.5 million total prize money payout on offer along with 3,500 Race To Dubai points and 1,000 Ryder Cup points.

This week's winner will earn $425,000 while the runner-up will bank $275,000. Any player finishing in the top-five will claim over $100,000 while there’s at least $50,000 available for anyone finishing in the top-10.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship?

While the field is not quite as star-studded as the preceding Hero Dubai Desert Classic, there remain a number of high-profile golfers teeing it up at Al Hamra - from Majors champions to Ryder Cup stars and Rolex Series event winners.

Patrick Reed falls into the former two categories, having landed the 2018 Masters and featured in all three Ryder Cups between 2014-2018. With a couple of weeks until the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign begins in Riyadh, the lifetime member on the DP World Tour will continue to tune up for the PIF-backed circuit in the Middle East.

Reed will be joined by three-time Major winner and former Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington as well as 2016 PGA Championship victor and two-time Ryder Cup player, Jimmy Walker at Al Hamra.

Paul Waring, Ryan Fox and Thomas Pieters have all claimed Rolex Series titles in recent years, with LIV golfer Pieters competing against his fellow 54-hole competitor, David Puig.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin has been rumored to be departing the DP World Tour for LIV in the coming days, but an official decision has yet to be made and - as it stands - the Northern Irishman remains fully committed to the Wentworth-based circuit.

Also, two of the three former winners of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship have returned for another crack this week - Thorbjorn Olesen and Daniel Gavins.

