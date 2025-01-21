Ras Al Khaimah Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The Ras Al Khaimah's total prize purse has remained consistent following last year's increase, with Thorbjorn Olesen defending his title at Al Hamra GC

Thorbjorn Olesen with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship trophy
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Following on from the glitz and glamor of the $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic - the first Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season - it's back to normality as the players continue their chase for glory at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The United Arab Emirates' Al Hamra Golf Club hosts the second International Swing event of 2025 and the fourth Ras Al Khaimah Championship ever.

The first two editions of this tournament featured $2 million prize purses, but that was increased by $500,000 for the 2024 running. A year on, there will once again be a $2.5 million total prize money payout on offer along with 3,500 Race To Dubai points and 1,000 Ryder Cup points.

This week's winner will earn $425,000 while the runner-up will bank $275,000. Any player finishing in the top-five will claim over $100,000 while there’s at least $50,000 available for anyone finishing in the top-10.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$39,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship?

Patrick Reed takes a shot at the Spanish Open on the DP World Tour

While the field is not quite as star-studded as the preceding Hero Dubai Desert Classic, there remain a number of high-profile golfers teeing it up at Al Hamra - from Majors champions to Ryder Cup stars and Rolex Series event winners.

Patrick Reed falls into the former two categories, having landed the 2018 Masters and featured in all three Ryder Cups between 2014-2018. With a couple of weeks until the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign begins in Riyadh, the lifetime member on the DP World Tour will continue to tune up for the PIF-backed circuit in the Middle East.

Reed will be joined by three-time Major winner and former Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington as well as 2016 PGA Championship victor and two-time Ryder Cup player, Jimmy Walker at Al Hamra.

Paul Waring, Ryan Fox and Thomas Pieters have all claimed Rolex Series titles in recent years, with LIV golfer Pieters competing against his fellow 54-hole competitor, David Puig.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin has been rumored to be departing the DP World Tour for LIV in the coming days, but an official decision has yet to be made and - as it stands - the Northern Irishman remains fully committed to the Wentworth-based circuit.

Also, two of the three former winners of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship have returned for another crack this week - Thorbjorn Olesen and Daniel Gavins.

What Is The Prize Money For The Ras Al Khaimah Championship?

The 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship has a purse of $2.5m. That’s an increase of $500,000 on the first two editions of the tournament. The winner will earn $425,000 and the runner-up will bank $275,000.

Where Is The Ras Al Khaimah Championship?

The Ras Al Khaimah Championship takes place at Al Hamra Golf Club. It was designed by Peter Harradine and opened in 2007. The course makes its way around four inter-connected open water lagoons and is measured at almost 7,400 yards (par 72).

