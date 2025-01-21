Ras Al Khaimah Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The Ras Al Khaimah's total prize purse has remained consistent following last year's increase, with Thorbjorn Olesen defending his title at Al Hamra GC
Following on from the glitz and glamor of the $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic - the first Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season - it's back to normality as the players continue their chase for glory at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
The United Arab Emirates' Al Hamra Golf Club hosts the second International Swing event of 2025 and the fourth Ras Al Khaimah Championship ever.
The first two editions of this tournament featured $2 million prize purses, but that was increased by $500,000 for the 2024 running. A year on, there will once again be a $2.5 million total prize money payout on offer along with 3,500 Race To Dubai points and 1,000 Ryder Cup points.
This week's winner will earn $425,000 while the runner-up will bank $275,000. Any player finishing in the top-five will claim over $100,000 while there’s at least $50,000 available for anyone finishing in the top-10.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$39,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship?
While the field is not quite as star-studded as the preceding Hero Dubai Desert Classic, there remain a number of high-profile golfers teeing it up at Al Hamra - from Majors champions to Ryder Cup stars and Rolex Series event winners.
Patrick Reed falls into the former two categories, having landed the 2018 Masters and featured in all three Ryder Cups between 2014-2018. With a couple of weeks until the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign begins in Riyadh, the lifetime member on the DP World Tour will continue to tune up for the PIF-backed circuit in the Middle East.
Reed will be joined by three-time Major winner and former Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington as well as 2016 PGA Championship victor and two-time Ryder Cup player, Jimmy Walker at Al Hamra.
Paul Waring, Ryan Fox and Thomas Pieters have all claimed Rolex Series titles in recent years, with LIV golfer Pieters competing against his fellow 54-hole competitor, David Puig.
Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin has been rumored to be departing the DP World Tour for LIV in the coming days, but an official decision has yet to be made and - as it stands - the Northern Irishman remains fully committed to the Wentworth-based circuit.
Also, two of the three former winners of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship have returned for another crack this week - Thorbjorn Olesen and Daniel Gavins.
What Is The Prize Money For The Ras Al Khaimah Championship?
The 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship has a purse of $2.5m. That’s an increase of $500,000 on the first two editions of the tournament. The winner will earn $425,000 and the runner-up will bank $275,000.
Where Is The Ras Al Khaimah Championship?
The Ras Al Khaimah Championship takes place at Al Hamra Golf Club. It was designed by Peter Harradine and opened in 2007. The course makes its way around four inter-connected open water lagoons and is measured at almost 7,400 yards (par 72).
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
