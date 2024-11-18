How All 10 DP World Tour Graduates Fared In The 2024 PGA Tour Season

The PGA Tour has got 10 new members for the 2025 season via the DP World Tour folllowing the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship.

Many of them will dream of winning prestigious tournaments and making it to the Tour Championship to compete for the FedEx Cup, and that is a very realistic possibility based on how this year's graduates fared.

Due to the US and European circuits' Strategic Alliance, this was the first full year of 10 DPWT members playing on the PGA Tour, and there was plenty of success.

While 10 did earn cards, only nine eventually took up membership as Adrian Meronk joined LIV Golf after qualifying in 1st position out of the group. The Pole finished 17th in the LIV Golf League in 2024, with a best finish of 2nd coming in Houston. He earned $5,388,214 in his debut season.

Only one player from the 10 DPWT graduates earned more than Meronk in 2024. Robert MacIntyre was the most successful player after winning the RBC Canadian Open and the co-sanctioned Scottish Open, with the 28-year-old earning $5.4m.

Robert MacIntyre won his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open in June then followed it up with his Scottish Open triumph the next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scot finished T17th in the final FedEx Cup standings to book his spot in every Signature Event for 2025.

He described the move to America as a difficult adjustment and lonely at times but ultimately was able to elevate his game and press on to new heights this year.

Another player who finished T17th in the FedEx Cup alongside MacIntyre and qualified for the Tour Championship was Matthieu Pavon.

The Frenchman also earned over $5m this year thanks to winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January. He then went on to finish 3rd at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am before a brilliant 5th-place at the US Open.

Matthieu Pavon won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (Image credit: Getty Images)

While MacIntyre and Pavon won tournaments, Sami Valimaki was the only player to record a runner-up finish after narrowly losing out to Jake Knapp in the Mexico Open. The Finn won over $1.2m this and looks set to keep his card for 2025 via the FedEx Fall despite making just nine out of 22 cuts.

Another Frenchman, Victor Perez, was one of three players to win over $2m after three top-10s in his campaign, where he agonizingly missed out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs by one position, ending in 71st. Perez recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a 3rd-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open, and made 15 out of 22 cuts.

Ryo Hisatsune also enjoyed success with 16 cuts made from 26 starts to bank over $1.5m. The Japanese player had a best finish of T3 at the Wyndham Championship and ended 84th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Ryan Fox was another to keep his card, with the big-hitting New Zealander enjoying a consistent campaign that saw him make all four Major cuts. Fox had three top-10s from his 24 starts, with his best finish of T4 coming at the Myrtle Beach Classic and Zurich Classic team event alongside Garrick Higgo.

Three of the graduates ended up losing their cards, with Thorbjorn Olesen, Alexander Bjork and Jorge Campillo all finishing outside of the top 125. Olesen went on to earn his card back via the DP World Tour again this season.

Here's how all 10 DP World Tour graduates fared in 2024...