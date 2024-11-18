How All 10 DP World Tour Graduates Fared In The 2024 PGA Tour Season
Robert MacIntyre won twice while Matthieu Pavon also earned a big tournament victory...
The PGA Tour has got 10 new members for the 2025 season via the DP World Tour folllowing the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship.
Many of them will dream of winning prestigious tournaments and making it to the Tour Championship to compete for the FedEx Cup, and that is a very realistic possibility based on how this year's graduates fared.
Due to the US and European circuits' Strategic Alliance, this was the first full year of 10 DPWT members playing on the PGA Tour, and there was plenty of success.
While 10 did earn cards, only nine eventually took up membership as Adrian Meronk joined LIV Golf after qualifying in 1st position out of the group. The Pole finished 17th in the LIV Golf League in 2024, with a best finish of 2nd coming in Houston. He earned $5,388,214 in his debut season.
Only one player from the 10 DPWT graduates earned more than Meronk in 2024. Robert MacIntyre was the most successful player after winning the RBC Canadian Open and the co-sanctioned Scottish Open, with the 28-year-old earning $5.4m.
The Scot finished T17th in the final FedEx Cup standings to book his spot in every Signature Event for 2025.
He described the move to America as a difficult adjustment and lonely at times but ultimately was able to elevate his game and press on to new heights this year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Another player who finished T17th in the FedEx Cup alongside MacIntyre and qualified for the Tour Championship was Matthieu Pavon.
The Frenchman also earned over $5m this year thanks to winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January. He then went on to finish 3rd at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am before a brilliant 5th-place at the US Open.
While MacIntyre and Pavon won tournaments, Sami Valimaki was the only player to record a runner-up finish after narrowly losing out to Jake Knapp in the Mexico Open. The Finn won over $1.2m this and looks set to keep his card for 2025 via the FedEx Fall despite making just nine out of 22 cuts.
Another Frenchman, Victor Perez, was one of three players to win over $2m after three top-10s in his campaign, where he agonizingly missed out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs by one position, ending in 71st. Perez recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a 3rd-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open, and made 15 out of 22 cuts.
Ryo Hisatsune also enjoyed success with 16 cuts made from 26 starts to bank over $1.5m. The Japanese player had a best finish of T3 at the Wyndham Championship and ended 84th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Ryan Fox was another to keep his card, with the big-hitting New Zealander enjoying a consistent campaign that saw him make all four Major cuts. Fox had three top-10s from his 24 starts, with his best finish of T4 coming at the Myrtle Beach Classic and Zurich Classic team event alongside Garrick Higgo.
Three of the graduates ended up losing their cards, with Thorbjorn Olesen, Alexander Bjork and Jorge Campillo all finishing outside of the top 125. Olesen went on to earn his card back via the DP World Tour again this season.
Here's how all 10 DP World Tour graduates fared in 2024...
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Rory McIlroy Wins Again, And I've Just Spotted His Golf Ball Is On Offer Ahead Of Black Friday
It's rare to see such premium golf balls on sale so this deal on Rory McIlroy's golf ball from PGA TOUR Superstore is hard to pass on.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Cameron Smith is one of a host of big names competing at Royal Queensland Golf Club as the new DP World Tour season gets underway
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Cameron Smith is one of a host of big names competing at Royal Queensland Golf Club as the new DP World Tour season gets underway
By Mike Hall Published
-
Just Days After The Birth Of His First Child... Rafael Campos Is A PGA Tour Winner
Campos became only the second Puerto Rican to win on the PGA Tour days after becoming a father for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sahith Theegala Gifts Caddie $50,000 Watch After Best Season To Date
After finishing third in the FedEx Cup standings, Theegala gifted a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch to his caddie, who has been with him since his rookie season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tearful Rory McIlroy Reacts To Seve Ballesteros Comparisons After Equalling Spaniard's Order Of Merit Record
In a highly-emotional interview immediately after holing the winning putt at the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy was asked about equalling Severiano Ballesteros' European Tour Order of Merit record
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Wins DP World Tour Championship To Clinch Double Victory In Dubai
The World No.3 has landed a sixth Race To Dubai title - capped off by a third DP World Tour Championship victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Who Has The Most DP World Tour Championship Titles?
The DP World Tour Championship has been the finale of the circuit’s season since 2009, when the Race to Dubai replaced the Order of Merit
By Mike Hall Published
-
DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard are the final pairing as the DP World Tour season concludes at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: PGA Tour Player Disqualified After Being 'Not In Place To Play' At Bermuda Championship
Raul Pereda was disqualified from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Saturday morning, reportedly due to the 28-year-old not being in place to play
By Matt Cradock Published