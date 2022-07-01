DP World Tour 'In Contact With Patrick Reed' Over Scottish Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Patrick Reed's participation in next week's Genesis Scottish Open is under review, according to a DP World Tour spokesperson.

Despite joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and teeing it up at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Reed remains listed in the preliminary field for the tournament at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

The American was given Honorary Life Membership to the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - in 2019, becoming just the fourth player from across the pond to receive the award, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson.

However, he has put his place on golf's two traditional circuits in jeopardy by jumping ship to the Greg Norman-fronted series that launched last month at the Centurion Club and has been mired in controversy for its ties to Saudi Arabia.

The DP World Tour members who played in the inaugural LIV Golf event without permission from Keith Pelley have all been fined £100,000 and banned from teeing it up in Scotland the week before the final men's Major of the year.

Reed, whose suspension from the PGA Tour was confirmed shortly after play got underway in Portland, didn't play the LIV opener, so it remains to be seen how his case will be dealt with by those at Wentworth HQ.

When asked to comment, a spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: "We are in contact with Patrick Reed in relation to his participation in Oregon this week and are therefore not in a position to provide any further comment at this stage."

In the lead-up to the second LIV Golf tournament and first in the US, a DP World Tour pro called Reed a cheat on Twitter, citing the infamous incident at the 2019 Hero World challenge when the former Masters champion was captured on camera improving his lie in a waste area.

Reed has played in three Scottish Opens, from 2016 to 2018, with his best result a tie for tenth on his debut appearance.