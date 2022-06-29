DP World Tour Pro Calls Patrick Reed A 'Cheat'

Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera raised a 2019 incident to level the accusation at the LIV Golf player

Mike Lorenzo-Vera takes a shot during the 2022 BMW International Open In Munich
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has branded LIV Golf Invitational Series newcomer Patrick Reed a cheat.

The incident happened when Reed, who will make his first appearance in the Saudi-backed Series at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon this week, posted a link to Twitter offering a code to receive discounted tickets to the event. 

Lorenzo-Vera then responded with a tweet of his own, saying: "Does this code works if I want to buy a shovel ??? ??? @PReedGolf." That is a clear reference to a shovel gesture Reed gave to the crowd during the 2019 Presidents Cup. Reed made the gesture after receiving heckling throughout the tournament due to an incident in the previous week's Hero World Challenge, where he was accused of cheating after improving his lie in a waste area, for which he received a two-stroke penalty. 

Lorenzo-Vera's comment was clearly not lost on Reed, who responded by blocking the 37-year-old. The Frenchman wasn't finished there, though. He responded with a final riposte, saying: "Well… that was fast… Bye Bye Cheat !!!" above a screenshot of his blocked status. 

While Lorenzo-Vera's mocking words for Reed are not directly linked to the American's decision to join the LIV Golf Series, the Frenchman, who is in the field for this week's Horizon Irish Open, has been outspoken in his disdain for the Series in the past. As recently as last month, he slammed fellow pros for their 'ungratefulness' tweeting: "WTF is going on in some player's head???? Not enough on the @PGATOUR??? Not well organized? Bad schedule? Bad courses? Bad crowd? Before the LIV, looks like they were happy! UNGRATEFULNESS!!!! That’s the only word that comes to my mind. #education."

It appears that Reed's tweet offering discount tickets for the controversial Series was enough for the DP World Tour player to remind the American of a controversial moment of his career he would probably rather forget.

