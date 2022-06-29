DP World Tour Pro Calls Patrick Reed A 'Cheat'
Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera raised a 2019 incident to level the accusation at the LIV Golf player
DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has branded LIV Golf Invitational Series newcomer Patrick Reed a cheat.
The incident happened when Reed, who will make his first appearance in the Saudi-backed Series at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon this week, posted a link to Twitter offering a code to receive discounted tickets to the event.
Use code “reed25” for 25% off tickets to this week’s event!June 30-July 2https://tickets.LIV https://t.co/5AfMX2iWT6 @LIVGolfInv pic.twitter.com/29nP92B7hMJune 28, 2022
Lorenzo-Vera then responded with a tweet of his own, saying: "Does this code works if I want to buy a shovel ??? ??? @PReedGolf." That is a clear reference to a shovel gesture Reed gave to the crowd during the 2019 Presidents Cup. Reed made the gesture after receiving heckling throughout the tournament due to an incident in the previous week's Hero World Challenge, where he was accused of cheating after improving his lie in a waste area, for which he received a two-stroke penalty.
Does this code works if I want to buy a shovel ??? @PReedGolf ??? https://t.co/8oL0RswUyHJune 29, 2022
Lorenzo-Vera's comment was clearly not lost on Reed, who responded by blocking the 37-year-old. The Frenchman wasn't finished there, though. He responded with a final riposte, saying: "Well… that was fast… Bye Bye Cheat !!!" above a screenshot of his blocked status.
Well… that was fast… 😂😂😂 Bye Bye Cheat !!! pic.twitter.com/cIUJRRWENLJune 29, 2022
While Lorenzo-Vera's mocking words for Reed are not directly linked to the American's decision to join the LIV Golf Series, the Frenchman, who is in the field for this week's Horizon Irish Open, has been outspoken in his disdain for the Series in the past. As recently as last month, he slammed fellow pros for their 'ungratefulness' tweeting: "WTF is going on in some player's head???? Not enough on the @PGATOUR??? Not well organized? Bad schedule? Bad courses? Bad crowd? Before the LIV, looks like they were happy! UNGRATEFULNESS!!!! That’s the only word that comes to my mind. #education."
WTF is going on in some players head ????Not enough 💵 on the @PGATOUR ???Not well organized ? Bad schedule ?Bad courses ? Bad crowed ? Before the LIV , looks like they were happy ! UNGRATEFULNESS !!!! That’s the only word that comes to my mind. #educationMay 6, 2022
It appears that Reed's tweet offering discount tickets for the controversial Series was enough for the DP World Tour player to remind the American of a controversial moment of his career he would probably rather forget.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
