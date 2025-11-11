I Know He's Divisive, But I've Gained More Respect For Patrick Reed In 2025...

Like him or loathe him, Patrick Reed has been one of the true global players in 2025 after plying his trade at numerous tournaments worldwide

On paper, it seems that professional golfers have the dream life... Not only do they get to travel the world and play the best courses in the best conditions, but they also get paid to do so!

However, the stress and time away from family can be a difficult one, especially when a worldwide schedule requires you to fly from time zone to time zone, all around the globe.

He may not be everyone's favorite, but you can't deny that Patrick Reed has done his fair share for global golf, especially in 2025, which is why I think he deserves a bit more respect.

A member of the LIV Golf League, the 2018 Masters winner has also ventured out to the Asian Tour and DP World Tour once again this year, with the Texan not just competing in the blue chip tournaments of those circuits, but also the more 'standard' events.

Away from the Rolex Series of the DP World Tour, in which he has played at the Dubai Desert Classic and BMW PGA Championship, Reed has also entered tournaments like the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Bahrain Championship, BMW International Open and Open de Espana.

It's a similar story on the Asian Tour, where the 35-year-old is one of the more notable names from the LIV Golf League that you'll find in the fields regularly, making appearances in Macau, Philippines and Hong Kong.

Featuring in 14 LIV Golf League events for 2025, Reed, who is an honorary lifetime member of the DP World Tour, has currently played 10 tournaments on the circuit this year, as well as three Asian Tour events.

Certainly, I'm not disputing that there are players who haven't earned their due this year. For example, in 2025 alone, Ben Griffin has played 30 PGA Tour events, while some players on the DP World Tour have travelled from country to country to play a similar amount of times.

What I'm saying is that there are only a handful of players who have the accolades that Reed has who are still competing with a global schedule in 2025 and, despite their history, the most notable, apart from the American, is Rory McIlroy.

I won't mention their past, as this is purely from a golf perspective, but both Major winners have featured in tournaments worldwide this season and have made their efforts to represent golf on the global scale.

Again, I'm not implying other players haven't but, in my opinion, these are the two highest-profile players in the game right now who are representing the sport worldwide in terms of tournaments.

Outside of LIV Golf, Reed continues to play on both the DP World Tour and Asian Tour, while outside the PGA Tour, McIlroy has been present in India, Ireland, the Middle East and, in December, Australia.

In fact, McIlroy has even claimed that he plans on playing a more global, yet slightly lighter, schedule going forward, despite the fact that, in 2024, he played a total of 27 events, his highest since 2010.

Over the last few years, the emphasis has been on playing the PGA Tour and, specifically, competing in the USA, as seen with the handing out of 10 PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour.

For me, I've previously stated how national opens should be given more priority and, for me, I'm glad to still see the likes of Reed and McIlroy compete worldwide and not limit their schedules to just American events.

If golf is to continue getting bigger and bigger, you need these caliber of players in worldwide tournaments, which is why I think more respect should be given to those who aren't afraid to venture out afar to represent the sport we all love.

Patrick Reed's 2025 Events

Date

Event

Tour

Performance

January 16-19th

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

DP World Tour

T10th

January 23-26th

Ras al Khaimah Championship

DP World Tour

T8th

January 30th-February 2nd

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

DP World Tour

T60th

February 6-8th

LIV Golf Riyadh

LIV Golf League

T44th

February 14-16th

LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf League

T37th

March 7-9th

LIV Golf Hong Kong

LIV Golf League

T10th

March 14-16th

LIV Golf Singapore

LIV Golf League

T25th

March 19-23rd

International Series Macau

Asian Tour

2nd

April 4-6th

LIV Golf Miami

LIV Golf League

T7th

April 10-13th

The Masters

Major Championship

3rd

April 25-27th

LIV Golf Mexico City

LIV Golf League

T17th

May 2-5th

LIV Golf Korea

LIV Golf League

T4th

May 15-18th

PGA Championship

Major Championship

Missed Cut

June 6-8th

LIV Golf Virginia

LIV Golf League

T23rd

June 12-15th

US Open

Major Championship

T23rd

June 27-29th

LIV Golf Dallas

LIV Golf League

1st

July 3-7th

BMW International Open

DP World Tour

Missed Cut

July 11-13th

LIV Golf Andalucía

LIV Golf League

T10th

July 17-20th

The Open Championship

Major Championship

Missed Cut

July 25-27th

LIV Golf UK

LIV Golf League

T7th

August 8-10th

LIV Golf Chicago

LIV Golf League

T17th

August 15-17th

LIV Golf Indianapolis

LIV Golf League

T11th

August 22-24th

LIV Golf Michigan (Team Championship)

LIV Golf League

4 Aces - 7th

September 4-7th

Amgen Irish Open

DP World Tour

T50th

September 11-14th

BMW PGA Championship

DP World Tour

T3rd

October 2-5th

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

DP World Tour

T32nd

October 9-12th

Open de Espana

DP World Tour

T16th

October 22-26th

International Series Philippines

Asian Tour

T20th

October 29th-2nd November

Link Hong Kong Open

Asian Tour

T31st

November 6-9th

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

DP World Tour

T49th

November 13-16th

DP World Tour Championship

DP World Tour

TBC

