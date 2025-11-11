I Know He's Divisive, But I've Gained More Respect For Patrick Reed In 2025...
Like him or loathe him, Patrick Reed has been one of the true global players in 2025 after plying his trade at numerous tournaments worldwide
On paper, it seems that professional golfers have the dream life... Not only do they get to travel the world and play the best courses in the best conditions, but they also get paid to do so!
However, the stress and time away from family can be a difficult one, especially when a worldwide schedule requires you to fly from time zone to time zone, all around the globe.
As we've seen throughout golf's history, there are hundreds of tournaments cropping up in every corner of the world, as well as numerous events appearing on the various Tours available.
For me though, one particular player has represented the global game, tournament-wise, more than anyone this year...
He may not be everyone's favorite, but you can't deny that Patrick Reed has done his fair share for global golf, especially in 2025, which is why I think he deserves a bit more respect.
A member of the LIV Golf League, the 2018 Masters winner has also ventured out to the Asian Tour and DP World Tour once again this year, with the Texan not just competing in the blue chip tournaments of those circuits, but also the more 'standard' events.
Away from the Rolex Series of the DP World Tour, in which he has played at the Dubai Desert Classic and BMW PGA Championship, Reed has also entered tournaments like the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Bahrain Championship, BMW International Open and Open de Espana.
It's a similar story on the Asian Tour, where the 35-year-old is one of the more notable names from the LIV Golf League that you'll find in the fields regularly, making appearances in Macau, Philippines and Hong Kong.
Featuring in 14 LIV Golf League events for 2025, Reed, who is an honorary lifetime member of the DP World Tour, has currently played 10 tournaments on the circuit this year, as well as three Asian Tour events.
Certainly, I'm not disputing that there are players who haven't earned their due this year. For example, in 2025 alone, Ben Griffin has played 30 PGA Tour events, while some players on the DP World Tour have travelled from country to country to play a similar amount of times.
What I'm saying is that there are only a handful of players who have the accolades that Reed has who are still competing with a global schedule in 2025 and, despite their history, the most notable, apart from the American, is Rory McIlroy.
I won't mention their past, as this is purely from a golf perspective, but both Major winners have featured in tournaments worldwide this season and have made their efforts to represent golf on the global scale.
Again, I'm not implying other players haven't but, in my opinion, these are the two highest-profile players in the game right now who are representing the sport worldwide in terms of tournaments.
Outside of LIV Golf, Reed continues to play on both the DP World Tour and Asian Tour, while outside the PGA Tour, McIlroy has been present in India, Ireland, the Middle East and, in December, Australia.
In fact, McIlroy has even claimed that he plans on playing a more global, yet slightly lighter, schedule going forward, despite the fact that, in 2024, he played a total of 27 events, his highest since 2010.
Over the last few years, the emphasis has been on playing the PGA Tour and, specifically, competing in the USA, as seen with the handing out of 10 PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour.
For me, I've previously stated how national opens should be given more priority and, for me, I'm glad to still see the likes of Reed and McIlroy compete worldwide and not limit their schedules to just American events.
If golf is to continue getting bigger and bigger, you need these caliber of players in worldwide tournaments, which is why I think more respect should be given to those who aren't afraid to venture out afar to represent the sport we all love.
Patrick Reed's 2025 Events
Date
Event
Tour
Performance
January 16-19th
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
DP World Tour
T10th
January 23-26th
Ras al Khaimah Championship
DP World Tour
T8th
January 30th-February 2nd
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
DP World Tour
T60th
February 6-8th
LIV Golf Riyadh
LIV Golf League
T44th
February 14-16th
LIV Golf Adelaide
LIV Golf League
T37th
March 7-9th
LIV Golf Hong Kong
LIV Golf League
T10th
March 14-16th
LIV Golf Singapore
LIV Golf League
T25th
March 19-23rd
International Series Macau
Asian Tour
2nd
April 4-6th
LIV Golf Miami
LIV Golf League
T7th
April 10-13th
The Masters
Major Championship
3rd
April 25-27th
LIV Golf Mexico City
LIV Golf League
T17th
May 2-5th
LIV Golf Korea
LIV Golf League
T4th
May 15-18th
PGA Championship
Major Championship
Missed Cut
June 6-8th
LIV Golf Virginia
LIV Golf League
T23rd
June 12-15th
US Open
Major Championship
T23rd
June 27-29th
LIV Golf Dallas
LIV Golf League
1st
July 3-7th
BMW International Open
DP World Tour
Missed Cut
July 11-13th
LIV Golf Andalucía
LIV Golf League
T10th
July 17-20th
The Open Championship
Major Championship
Missed Cut
July 25-27th
LIV Golf UK
LIV Golf League
T7th
August 8-10th
LIV Golf Chicago
LIV Golf League
T17th
August 15-17th
LIV Golf Indianapolis
LIV Golf League
T11th
August 22-24th
LIV Golf Michigan (Team Championship)
LIV Golf League
4 Aces - 7th
September 4-7th
Amgen Irish Open
DP World Tour
T50th
September 11-14th
BMW PGA Championship
DP World Tour
T3rd
October 2-5th
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
DP World Tour
T32nd
October 9-12th
Open de Espana
DP World Tour
T16th
October 22-26th
International Series Philippines
Asian Tour
T20th
October 29th-2nd November
Link Hong Kong Open
Asian Tour
T31st
November 6-9th
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
DP World Tour
T49th
November 13-16th
DP World Tour Championship
DP World Tour
TBC
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
