PGA Tour Confirms Further LIV Golf Suspensions
The Tour has confirmed that LIV Golf's latest big name signings are suspended
The PGA Tour has confirmed that all of LIV Golf's new signings prior to the second Portland event have been suspended.
Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed and Matthew Wolff are now all suspended and therefore ineligible for the Ryder Cup as well as the Presidents Cup and FedEx Cup rankings.
The Tour sent out the confirmation in a memo to players according to the Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard.
It remains to be seen how the players respond after a letter obtained by The Telegraph showed how 16 DP World Tour players were threatening legal action if their Scottish Open bans and £100,000 fines were not rescinded.
Bryson DeChambeau may be one to appeal the suspension after he revealed that he still wants to play on the PGA Tour. "I have not resigned my PGA Tour membership. I want to play the PGA Tour," he said at this week's LIV Golf Portland Invitational. "It's not my decision for me if I can or can't play but I would love to continue to play and I would say give myself more opportunities to play, but as of right now, the current structure I believe as time goes on - we'll see how it plays out."
One player who most likely won't appeal the suspension is Patrick Reed, who showed up in Portland wearing LIV Golf logos and revealed that he has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour.
"At the end of the day, I felt like when my family and I sat down and we just weighed all of our options, we felt like joining LIV Golf, especially with talking to some of the guys that played in London, that this was definitely the right decision," he said. "The right decision for us mainly mentally and physically just the quality of life, being able to spend more time with the kids because that's been the hardest thing.
Reed as well as Pat Perez were critical of the PGA Tour this week. Reed said that the PGA Tour should "listen to the players for once," with Perez adding that "we don't have a say in anything."
