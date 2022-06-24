DP World Tour Confirms Sanctions For LIV Golf Rebels

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour has announced that LIV Golf players will be sanctioned for breaching tour regulations as the fallout from the formation of the rival Saudi-backed breakaway circuit continues.

Reports emerged yesterday (opens in new tab) that the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia would be banned from teeing it up at this year's Genesis Scottish Open as golf's power struggle continues, and that has now been confirmed, along with other punishments.

As well as being ineligible for the Rolex Series event at the Renaissance Club in Scotland the week prior to The Open, the LIV stars will be fined £100,000 and won't be allowed entry into the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, both of which are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

In addition, players risk further sanctions for teeing it up in future LIV Golf events without permission.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, said: "Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members.

"Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years.

"Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today."