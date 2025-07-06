BMW International Open Leaderboard: Daniel Brown Closes In On Thrilling Victory In Germany

Refresh

ONE NAIL IN THE COFFIN At the driveable par-4 16th - it's playing 276 yards today - Smith thumps a wood well over the pond but also past the green. He'll have a very tricky chip down the slope towards the water. Marco Penge almost dunked his ball recently before escaping with a par. Following Smith, Brown rifles his tee shot juuust over the water and into the heart of the green. That could be one hand on the trophy given Brown now has an eagle putt with a likely birdie to come.

THERE'S ONE Brown has 36 feet and four inches down the slope, and he knocks his ball that exact distance. Unfortunately for him, it was two feet to the left. Nevertheless, it's a par to stay at 21-under. But maybe this tussle isn't done yet... Jordan Smith lands his birdie putt from 15 feet, finding the very left edge of the hole to return to 19-under. Three holes left, and there are chances for birdies and bogeys aplenty still.

BIRDIE CHANCES The final pairing both have looks at birdie, but they went about navigating the 15th in slightly different ways. Brown took the more conventional route via the fairway but found the middle of the green and will be putting first. Although Smith entered the left fairway bunker, the angle to the flag was much more friendly and he's left his birdie chance hole high and 12-15 feet away. Behind, none of those still out there can find enough momentum to put any pressure on.

GAP EXTENDED Entering the 14th hole, Brown led Smith by just two. However, an errant tee shot from Smith ultimately led to a bogey. While Brown did have a chance to make it a four-stroke gap, he had to settle for par and only a little extra wiggle room heading down 15 instead of a lot.