'So Many People Have Supported Me And Believed In Me When I Stopped Doing It Myself' - Richard Mansell Shares Immense Gratitude After Last-Gasp Birdie Helps Englishman Clinch Maiden DP World Tour Title

Richard Mansell birdied his final hole on Sunday to win the Porsche Singapore Classic by a shot and claim his maiden DP World Tour title.

The 29-year-old, who turned pro in 2017 and joined the top European circuit in 2021, trailed American Dan Erickson by a single stroke heading into the final round of the weather-affected event - shortened to 54 holes on Thursday following significant rainfall in the area.

However, a closing six-under 66 ensured Mansell reached -16 after three rounds and was narrowly ahead of Japan's Keita Nakajima, who fired a seven-under 65 on the final day.

The Nova Southeastern University alumnus largely had an incredible run on the front nine to thank for his success, with Mansell recording birdie on five consecutive holes between the fourth and eighth at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Having made the turn in only 30 strokes to move two clear, the Englishman gave one back immediately at the 10th before recovering the situation - and the lead - at the par-5 13th.

In a group ahead, Nakajima took his place as co-leader on 15-under via a birdie at the par-5 18th, but Mansell responded in kind with a two-putt from over 100 feet to secure his seventh gain of round three and set up wild celebrations.

Reacting to his achievement, Mansell said: "What a feeling. Just to get into that position, and I played so well today.

"First week with a new caddie so that was a good start and he just got me to slow down a couple of times.

"And it makes those near-misses and when I've got ahead of myself in the past just kind of worth it and it just means that much more."

Richard Mansell hugs his wife Ellie after she jumps into his arms following his victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watched by his wife, Ellie - who broke down in tears once the winning putt dropped - Mansell was understandably emotional himself after admitting he had wasted chances to reign supreme on the DP World Tour before now.

His most notable missed opportunity occurred at the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship when Mansell held a four-stroke lead after three rounds before shooting a four-over 76 to finish T7th.

But after finally getting the job done, the Englishman could relax and reflect on the tumultuous journey he had been on to this point.

Mansell continued: "In 2022 I had quite a few close calls and didn't get it done. Looking back on it I probably should've kept doing what I was doing and it probably would've happened a lot sooner.

"But I went searching, I tried to change and I became quite good at pointing the finger, blaming other people why it hadn't happened. And I started just not enjoying it as much and I just got a little bit lost from where I'd actually come from.

"It's taken a lot of work these past six months. Ellie, my wife, has been so supportive. I've just had to really, really stay patient and forget everyone else and that was my main thing today, to focus on myself. Luckily I had an opportunity on the last hole to hole a putt for the win and I managed to do it."

And it was that support from his close family and friends that Mansell suggested was crucial to the biggest victory of his career.

He said: "It's amazing. I've just been on the phone to my mum and dad and Ellie's parents. So many people have supported me and believed in me when I stopped doing it myself.

"One thing I'd say to people trying to do it as a career, that moment's the most fulfilling thing in the world and it's worth it. So stick in and hopefully you'll get rewarded one day like I have today."

Despite a bogey-free 65, Nakajima was forced to settle for solo second ahead of Adrien Saddier and Tom McKibbin in a share of third on 14-under.

Marcus Armitage took solo fifth on 13-under, with star name Robert MacIntyre among the group on -11 and tied for ninth.

The DP World Tour season continues next week with the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi.