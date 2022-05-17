DeChambeau Hopeful Of Making PGA Championship Return

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s been barely a month since Bryson DeChambeau’s injury-hit year took another turn when he underwent surgery for a fractured bone in his left hand, but the big-hitting American is hopeful of returning to action at this week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The 28-year-old gave the update on Twitter, stating: “On my way to Southern Hills CC. Going to test how I am feeling over these next couple days and decide on whether to compete. Looking forward to being in Tulsa.”

Earlier this week, DeChambeau posted a video to Twitter showing him hitting a full swing with a driver while practising, where he reached a ball speed of 192mph and 342 yards of carry. That suggested a comeback might not be too far away. Despite the encouraging progress demonstrated in the video, the American’s left wrist was still bandaged in the footage, adding some doubt as to whether it’s yet up to the rigours of a Major.

Despite DeChambeau still being listed in the field, it had been expected he would miss out on this year’s tournament, particularly when, by his own admission, he ignored medical advice to play last month’s Masters at Augusta National, and subsequently missed the cut. While there is no suggestion that DeChambeau is considering going against medical advice this week, the possibility he might play is still a surprise given how much of a setback injuries have proved in 2022.

DeChambeau reportedly aggravated the wrist injury playing table tennis during the week of the Saudi International way back February, where he was forced to withdraw after his first-round 73. After making a wayward comeback at the WGC-Match Play in March, he followed that up by missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open before his disappointing finish at the Masters.

DeChambeau’s best finish at the PGA Championship was a tie for fourth two years ago, and he will understandably be keen to see if he can improve on that this year and secure his second Major title following his 2020 US Open win.

While he hasn't confirmed whether he will play and could yet be one of the big names missing from the PGA Championship, a return to action this week would surely be seen as a gamble. If he does play, it’ll be one DeChambeau hopes pays off as he bids to finally move on from what has been a frustrating year to date.

