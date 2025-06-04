'I Couldn’t Move It For At Least A Week' - Jason Day Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open

The Australian hasn't featured in a tournament since the PGA Championship, with Day explaining how a wrist injury meant he had to miss this week's RBC Canadian Open

Jason Day chats to his caddie at the PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Although Jason Day missed his first cut of 2025 at the PGA Championship, the 37-year-old has been enjoying a fine season on the PGA Tour.

Racking up top 10s at The Masters, Arnold Palmer Invitational and The American Express, Day has been consistently performing, but has missed a few tournaments recently due to injury problems.

Jason Day at the top of his backswing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Withdrawing from The Players Championship in March due to illness, Day then withdrew prior to the Truist Championship because of a neck issue that began during the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which actually took place the week before The Players.

Now, ahead of the third Major of the year, the US Open, the 13-time PGA Tour winner has revealed another injury has halted his recovery to competitive action.

"Long story short, I was moving a bike and something popped in my (left) wrist,” Day stated on The Loop podcast.

“I couldn’t move it for at least a week, week and a half. It’s a two-to-four week wrist injury. It’s not going to be, like you’re going to have it and overnight it’s going to get better. It’s getting better now.

“The way that I moved it, it was just like one of those freak accidents. It felt like I had tendonitis in there for like two or three weeks. So when that happened, I was just like, it was bound to happen at some point.”

Jason Day looks on at The Masters

Day has previously struggled with injuries, particularly chronic lower back pain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally, Day was set to play the RBC Canadian Open to prepare for next week's US Open. However, the Australian then revealed that he only "started swinging (a golf club) for the first time in two or three weeks (Monday)."

He then added: "I didn’t feel like I should go from no swings to 100 percent full driver swings so quick. I had to be very cautious, because if you go there and tear the TFCC (triangular fibrocartilage complex), that’s a surgery. So I’m just trying to be as smart as possible with it.”

Making his 13th appearance at a US Open, an event where he has two runner-up finishes, Day will hope the wrist issues clear up before Oakmont, a venue where he finished in a share of eighth back in 2016.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

