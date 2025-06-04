'I Couldn’t Move It For At Least A Week' - Jason Day Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open

Although Jason Day missed his first cut of 2025 at the PGA Championship, the 37-year-old has been enjoying a fine season on the PGA Tour.

Racking up top 10s at The Masters, Arnold Palmer Invitational and The American Express, Day has been consistently performing, but has missed a few tournaments recently due to injury problems.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Withdrawing from The Players Championship in March due to illness, Day then withdrew prior to the Truist Championship because of a neck issue that began during the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which actually took place the week before The Players.

Now, ahead of the third Major of the year, the US Open, the 13-time PGA Tour winner has revealed another injury has halted his recovery to competitive action.

"Long story short, I was moving a bike and something popped in my (left) wrist,” Day stated on The Loop podcast.

“I couldn’t move it for at least a week, week and a half. It’s a two-to-four week wrist injury. It’s not going to be, like you’re going to have it and overnight it’s going to get better. It’s getting better now.

“The way that I moved it, it was just like one of those freak accidents. It felt like I had tendonitis in there for like two or three weeks. So when that happened, I was just like, it was bound to happen at some point.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Day has previously struggled with injuries, particularly chronic lower back pain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally, Day was set to play the RBC Canadian Open to prepare for next week's US Open. However, the Australian then revealed that he only "started swinging (a golf club) for the first time in two or three weeks (Monday)."

He then added: "I didn’t feel like I should go from no swings to 100 percent full driver swings so quick. I had to be very cautious, because if you go there and tear the TFCC (triangular fibrocartilage complex), that’s a surgery. So I’m just trying to be as smart as possible with it.”

Making his 13th appearance at a US Open, an event where he has two runner-up finishes, Day will hope the wrist issues clear up before Oakmont, a venue where he finished in a share of eighth back in 2016.