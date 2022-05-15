Bryson DeChambeau Gives Update One Month After Surgery

Back in April, Bryson DeChambeau underwent surgery for a fractured bone in his left hand which would leave him out of the game for at least a few months. 

Now though, the 28-year-old has provided a positive update with DeChambeau posting a video of himself smashing a drive into a net. The swing is then followed by his stats on a launch monitor which read 192mph ball speed and 342 yards of carry. Not bad for someone who only a month ago wasn't able to grip a golf club.

In the video, which is captioned: "4 weeks and 2 days since surgery." DeChambeau seems to be back hitting full shots, which is significant progress on just a few weeks ago, when he was only able to grip a club but "not for long".

Undergoing surgery in mid-April, it is unclear as to how DeChambeau actually picked up the injury, with many laying the blame solely at the speed training he has become famous for. However, the 28-year-old then stated it was actually due to a table tennis injury sustained at the Saudi International.

So far, in 2022, DeChambeau has made just six starts. Within those starts, there has been one withdrawal, three missed cuts, a T25 in the 38-man Tournament of Champions and a T58 at the WGC-Match Play. He also withdrew prior to the Sony Open.

Although it is unclear when he will return to the game, the American is gradually getting back to full health, with DeChambeau showing signs of his famous speed that has made him so successful.

