Bryson DeChambeau's Injuries - What You Need To Know

To say Bryson DeChambeau has had a disrupted start to 2022 would be an understatement. The big-hitting American has managed to play four rounds just once this year at the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions, amid a series of injury setbacks.

A withdrawal from the Sony Open sparked the initial concerns, but the 2020 US Open champion quickly admitted his issues were nothing new, and he still appears to be far from fully fit as he continues to struggle with niggling left wrist and hip injuries as we approach The Masters.

Here, we run through everything we know about DeChambeau's recent health woes.

How did Bryson DeChambeau get injured?

It's unclear as to the exact cause of Bryson's injuries. If we are to take him at his word, it's been a combination of factors. He is under no illusions that the lion's share of people are going to lay the blame solely at the speed training he has become famous for, but a table tennis injury sustained at the Saudi International has also played a major role according to the 28-year-old.

He added: "People are going to say it’s off of speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard.

"But at the same time, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I’ve learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is."

Sony Open

As mentioned, the alarm bells started ringing when his withdrawal from the Sony Open was confirmed. DeChambeau cited left wrist soreness as the reason, later telling reporters he'd been dealing with it for the best part of a month and that it was the result of "all this speed training and whatnot that has definitely been taking a toll on the actual muscle structure."

However, he went on to say he felt better having visited his trainer and was "happy to have it all taken care of."

Farmers Insurance Open

Any notion that the injury was "all taken care of" was quickly dismissed at Torrey Pines, where Bryson was seen regularly wincing in pain and holding his left wrist during a second-round 72 that led to a missed cut.

Afterwards, he declined to speak to the media, saying: "I'm not going to talk about it today."

Saudi International

Next slated to play in the controversial Saudi International, speculation was rife as to whether DeChambeau would be fit enough to tee it up in King Abdullah Economic City at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ultimately, he wasn't, but he turned up anyway before withdrawing after a shabby first-round 73. He was walking with a noticeable limp, with an official statement reading: "Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn ahead of the second round of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers with a left hand and left hip injury."

Genesis Invitational

Amid rumours he had accepted an offer to join the Saudi Golf League, DeChambeau's next official withdrawal came in the run-up to the much-fancied Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "I am very disappointed to miss the Genesis Invitational this week at one of my favorite golf courses on tour. I am currently in the process of rehabbing a hip and hand injury, which I am making positive progress on day by day.

"There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate. Any news regarding my health or playing schedule will come directly from me and my team only. This is just another inaccurate report. I look forward to getting healthy and seeing everyone soon!"

Arnold Palmer Invitational

After pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour, DeChambeau was expected to tee it up at Bay Hill in defence of the title he won last year in thrilling fashion from Lee Westwood. However, in an Instagram video, he told fans that despite "working hard on his game and working hard on his recovery", he still wasn't back to 100 per cent and had therefore taken the "tough decision" to skip another event.

A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) A photo posted by on

The Players Championship

By this point, most wouldn't have expected DeChambeau's return to come at the PGA Tour's flagship event at TPC Sawgrass, and it didn't. He was officially announced as a withdrawal by PGA Tour Communications on Twitter on the Monday of tournament week.

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play

Finally, the enigmatic DeChambeau returned to action at the WGC Match Play tournament at Austin Country Club. Through two rounds of the group stage, DeChambeau only picked up half a point, meaning he had no chance of progressing to the last 16.

Ahead of his opening encounter, DeChambeau admitted he had "no expectations" and that "a great week is just being here." He was also quick to urge caution, adding: "Am I going fully at it? No. Not even close. I won’t be able to go at it until probably Augusta time."

What injuries does Bryson DeChambeau have?

DeChambeau is suffering from left wrist and hip injuries that have had him wincing in pain and walking gingerly. The onerous speed training sessions he has undertaken for over a year now started to "take a toll on the actual muscle structure" a month or so prior to his Sony Open withdrawal in January, before he was seen limping at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

It is then believed DeChambeau aggravated the hand injury further playing table tennis in Saudi Arabia during the week of the Saudi International