Bryson DeChambeau Sends Out PGA Championship Warning After LIV Golf Korea Victory

Shooting rounds of 65, 66 and 66, Bryson DeChambeau produced a real statement a fortnight out from the PGA Championship, with the American claiming his first victory since the US Open in June.

Carding a 19-under-par tournament total in the 54-hole event, DeChambeau secured a two shot win over Crushers GC teammate Charles Howell III, with DeChambeau taking some serious momentum into the second men's Major of the year at Quail Hollow.

So far, in 2025, DeChambeau has enjoyed a great run of form that included a tie for fifth at The Masters, as well as top 10s at LIV Golf Riyadh, Singapore, Miami and a runner-up finish in Mexico City.

However, a victory had eluded the 31-year-old but, with 18 holes remaining, he led by four shots, a comfortable margin as he searched for a third victory on the LIV Golf League circuit.

Despite sitting three-under for his round through 13 holes, DeChambeau was caught by his Crushers GC teammate, Howell III, who was eight-under through 14 holes.

Despite the tight competition, DeChambeau produced birdies at the 15th, 17th and 18th for a six-under 66 and a two shot victory over Howell III, who carded a nine-under 63 to finish solo second at 17-under.

It now means DeChambeau will take some serious momentum into the PGA Championship in a fortnight's time, with the two-time Major winner finishing runner-up to Xander Schauffele last year.

Speaking after his win, DeChambeau stated: "My goal is to win every tournament that I show up to. Scottie (Scheffler) is on a great run. Joaquin Niemann is on a great run. Jon Rahm has been playing well. There's a lot of star-studded talent out there right now that's going to be in the PGA Championship. We're going to be battling it out.

"I'm glad to have pushed through in this victory and won this event, but there's a lot more work to be done this year. There's three more Majors, and my eyes are focused on that with all the other LIV events, doing my absolute best in every single event I show up to."