Bryson DeChambeau Sends Out PGA Championship Warning After LIV Golf Korea Victory
DeChambeau produced an excellent performance in Korea, with the US Open champion claiming a two shot victory a fortnight out from the second men's Major of the season
Shooting rounds of 65, 66 and 66, Bryson DeChambeau produced a real statement a fortnight out from the PGA Championship, with the American claiming his first victory since the US Open in June.
Carding a 19-under-par tournament total in the 54-hole event, DeChambeau secured a two shot win over Crushers GC teammate Charles Howell III, with DeChambeau taking some serious momentum into the second men's Major of the year at Quail Hollow.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
So far, in 2025, DeChambeau has enjoyed a great run of form that included a tie for fifth at The Masters, as well as top 10s at LIV Golf Riyadh, Singapore, Miami and a runner-up finish in Mexico City.
However, a victory had eluded the 31-year-old but, with 18 holes remaining, he led by four shots, a comfortable margin as he searched for a third victory on the LIV Golf League circuit.
Despite sitting three-under for his round through 13 holes, DeChambeau was caught by his Crushers GC teammate, Howell III, who was eight-under through 14 holes.
Despite the tight competition, DeChambeau produced birdies at the 15th, 17th and 18th for a six-under 66 and a two shot victory over Howell III, who carded a nine-under 63 to finish solo second at 17-under.
It now means DeChambeau will take some serious momentum into the PGA Championship in a fortnight's time, with the two-time Major winner finishing runner-up to Xander Schauffele last year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking after his win, DeChambeau stated: "My goal is to win every tournament that I show up to. Scottie (Scheffler) is on a great run. Joaquin Niemann is on a great run. Jon Rahm has been playing well. There's a lot of star-studded talent out there right now that's going to be in the PGA Championship. We're going to be battling it out.
"I'm glad to have pushed through in this victory and won this event, but there's a lot more work to be done this year. There's three more Majors, and my eyes are focused on that with all the other LIV events, doing my absolute best in every single event I show up to."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
LIV Golf Korea Fans See Two Holes-In-One In Just An Hour As Leishman And Burmester Make Aces
Both Marc Leishman and Dean Burmester made holes-in-one in the first round of LIV Golf's debut in Korea - and only about an hour apart
-
Watch Bryson DeChambeau Smash 400+ Yard Monster Drive In LIV Golf Mexico Practice
DeChambeau is hitting mega drives this week in the 7,800ft altitude setting of Golf Club de Chapultepec in Mexico City
-
Rory McIlroy's Sports Psychologist Explains Why He 'Didn't Talk' To Bryson DeChambeau In Masters Final Round
DeChambeau raised eyebrows at Augusta National when claiming that McIlroy wouldn't engage in conversation during the final round of The Masters
-
Emotional Bryson DeChambeau Recreates 'The Shot Of My Life' At Pinehurst No.2 As Plaque Unveiled Day After Masters Charge Fizzles Out
The 2024 US Open champion travelled over to North Carolina a day after watching Rory McIlroy win The Masters to recreate the shot which helped the American down the Northern Irishman at Pinehurst last summer
-
'He Wouldn't Talk To Me' - Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Rory McIlroy Dynamic During The Masters Final Round
After a disappointing Sunday at The Masters, DeChambeau shared that McIlroy was so focused en route to victory that the pair barely exchanged words all day
-
'I'm Working Hard To Figure It Out' - Bryson DeChambeau Reveals New 'Prototype' Golf Balls Are In The Works
After changing his golf ball at the start of 2025, DeChambeau revealed in Miami that there are some new prototype models currently being worked on
-
'He's Woefully Off His Game This Year' - Brandel Chamblee Labels Bryson DeChambeau 'Too Linear' To Enjoy Success At 'Abstract' Augusta National
Quizzed over the LIV golfer's prospects at The Masters in 2025 following a strong performance last term, Chamblee was not overly optimistic...
-
Bryson DeChambeau In The Market For A New Golf Ball - But Which One Would Suit Him Best?
Bryson DeChambeau is having spin issues with his wedges so says he is looking for a new golf ball, but which one should he use?