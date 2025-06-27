Bryson DeChambeau Says 'Driver Is Key' At 'Diabolical' Portrush, But Can He Overpower The Links To Win The Claret Jug?

Although Bryson DeChambeau says his driver will be the key club at The Open, he admits he'll need a more strategic approach at what can be a 'diabolical' Royal Portrush.

Last year's US Open champion missed the cut at Oakmont this year in his worst Major display of 2025.

He's been a main contender for a couple of years in the Majors though, winning at Pinehurst No.2 last year, finishing runner-up twice and also two further top 10s in the last seven Majors alone.

The 31-year-old also missed the cut at Royal Troon in last year's Open though, with links golf not seen as the ideal format for his big-hitting style to prosper at a Major championship.

And DeChambeau acknowledges that he's disappointed not to have won a Major this year, and accepts that if he is to lift the Claret Jug he'll have to think his way around Portrush.

"Yeah, I'd say disappointed that I haven't won one yet," DeChambeau said of his 2025 Major form.

"I've got to fine tune my game and focus on executing my shots the way I know I can on the golf course. I haven't been doing that recently.

"A little bit more due diligence on my side of the coin. Not taking things for granted and focusing on what I can do to give myself the best chance to win at the British Open.

"Probably being a little more strategic that week."

DeChambeau also missed the cut on his last visit to Royal Portrush, when Shane Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship.

But despite having to think more, DeChambeau still believes his driver will be his main weapon to tackle such a tough course and try and win a third Major.

"Yeah, it can be diabolical," he said of Royal Portrush.

"Driver is key on that golf course in wind conditions, in side wind conditions. It's going to be a good test of controlling your golf ball, so I've got to be in touch with my game.

"I've got to have better feel."

Links golf has not been kind to DeChambeau in his career to date, missing the cut in three of his seven Open appearances and bagging just the one top 10 finish - a T8 at St Andrews in 2022.

A T33 is his next best finish so it's fair to say his game hasn't translated to the unique test links golf provides in the Open Championship.

Much will depend on the weather, as on a fast and firm course DeChambeau would surely not require his big dog as much as usual, but they way he's talking about the Open and from what we know of his usual style, he'll turn up at Portrush ready to attack the course as much as possible.