DeChambeau Ignores Medical Advice To Play The Masters
Bryson DeChambeau will tee it up at Augusta National despite troubling injuries that ruled him out in recent months
By his own admission, Bryson DeChambeau enters the Masters after rushing to return from hip and wrist injuries that kept him from defending his Arnold Palmer Invitational title as well as competing in the Players Championship.
DeChambeau has endured a torrid 2022 season so far, missing the cut in two of his five appearances and withdrawing from another. Speaking ahead of the Masters, the 28-year old said: "I'm probably around 80 percent right now. I can't go all-out. I can't do any speed training sessions. I can't practice for excessive hours like I have to figure stuff out.
"It's also allowed me to become a little more - I guess could you say a little smarter in how I practice. Like I've got to be careful with things and really be efficient and limit the amount of golf balls I can hit. Today was the first time I can just go and hit golf balls for a long period of time and just get really comfortable and dialed in, so I feel pretty nice and comfortable going into this week so far."
DeChambeau, who has failed to register a top-20 finish in five attempts at the Masters, was impressed with the speed of his recovery so far: "Normally a bone fracture takes four months to fully heal and I'm back here in two. I'm pleased with that."
As injuries continue to plague the American, the lure of Augusta National proved to be too much; going against the advice of his doctor and coach: "They [doctors] recommended that I didn't come back for a while. They said if you go out there and you hit golf balls and you feel somewhat comfortable, you can consider it. And hitting golf balls on the range, I was able to sustain practice for a good amount of time. So, I'm happy."
"They're like, you should really let it heal. Even Chris [his coach, Como] has told me, 'You probably shouldn't play', even though he wants me to play, right? He's looking out for my best interests for the future."
The Scientist also revealed that he has tried to reach out to Phil Mickelson but "he's gone dark" and there's been "no contact." Lefty is not in the Masters field as he continues his sabbatical from the game.
