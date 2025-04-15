Emotional Bryson DeChambeau Recreates 'The Shot Of My Life' At Pinehurst No.2 As Plaque Unveiled Day After Masters Charge Fizzles Out
The 2024 US Open champion travelled over to North Carolina a day after watching Rory McIlroy win The Masters to recreate the shot which helped the American down the Northern Irishman at Pinehurst last summer
It was not to be for Bryson DeChambeau at The Masters, with the American seeing his final-round challenge to Rory McIlroy fizzle out in disappointing circumstances on Sunday.
Despite beginning just two strokes back of the Northern Irishman and briefly taking the lead in the early stages, DeChambeau toiled to a three-over 75 at Augusta National which left the LIV golfer in a tie for fifth and watching on as McIlroy claimed Major number five at long last.
While the sting of defeat cannot have been easy to take, DeChambeau was quickly reminded of a recent example where he managed to best the World No.2 and add a second Major triumph of his own.
Hours after leaving Georgia, the 31-year-old arrived back at the scene of arguably his greatest day as a pro golfer so far - Pinehurst No.2.
Needing a par to snatch the championship away from McIlroy on the 72nd hole last summer, DeChambeau successfully converted a four-foot putt and made himself a two-time US Open winner following his maiden triumph at Winged Foot in 2020.
On Monday, DeChambeau was honored by the USGA with a commemorative plaque next to one of the fairway bunkers on Pinehurst No.2's 18th hole, from which he lashed out the first half of a US Open-winning sand save in June 2024.
The plaque reads: "Bryson DeChambeau blasted a 55-degree wedge from this bunker to 4 feet, setting up his winning putt in the 124th US Open Championship - June 16, 2024."
DeChambeau arrived at a sun-baked Pinehurst to be greeted by hoards of fans who had taken this chance to meet their hero. Mic'd up for the whole day, a video on the US Open's social media accounts showed DeChambeau entering the clubhouse at Pinehurst, posing for photos and signing several autographs along the way.
Later on, the former US Amateur champion gave a speech in which he became emotional and detailed why his win was so special.
Bryson's clutch bunker shot forever immortalized at Pinehurst No. 2. pic.twitter.com/UEhi8TXRhVApril 14, 2025
Holding back tears, DeChambeau said: "That week, I always felt something was going to happen. My idol, Payne Stewart. Going to SMU. Wearing the flat cap. Knowing what Payne did for the game. Inspiring millions of young golfers like myself.
"I never would have thought it would have been me to have that shot, that opportunity, to get up-and-down out of that bunker and win the US Open - the shot of my life, forever in history by that bunker."
DeChambeau went on to give huge credit to his caddie, Greg Bodine for reframing his mentality when the doubts crept in late on before breaking down as he spoke about his late father, who passed away in November 2022, aged 63.
We put a microphone on Bryson as we welcomed him back to Pinehurst.Go all access with our 2024 U.S. Open champ. pic.twitter.com/mo0A23kBF3April 15, 2025
The 2024 US Open winner said: "Quite honestly, I have my caddie, Greg to thank for telling me: 'Bryson, you've got up and down from harder places. You can do this, man.' For it to happen the way it did, I couldn't have written a better script... I really wish my dad could have saw that.
"It's important to celebrate the moments where you win. It's really cool being able to come back from losing The Masters, one of the biggest rounds of my life, to remembering one of the most important rounds of my life."
The Californian was then asked to recreate his memorable shot in front of a large crowd at the iconic golf course, although not with the same club which now lies with the US Open museum.
DeChambeau noted just before entering the now famous trap that the 55-degree wedge he used that fateful day was the same one with which he produced the hole-in-one over his house more recently.
Although the first attempt didn't quite go to plan - DeChambeau called on it to "go! go!" - the Crushers GC captain was instantly happy with his second try and soaked up the applause as he made his way back onto the grass.
Gently convinced to do one more, the third shot came up short once again, leading DeChambeau to half-jokingly say "the greens were firmer when I played!"
Oakmont Country Club is the next US Open host venue, where DeChambeau will hope to add to his Major tally. Pinehurst No.2 returns to the rotation in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
