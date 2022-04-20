PGA Championship Field 2022 - Southern Hills

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A total of 156 players will compete in the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship. Although the field won’t be finalised until 9 May – just 10 days before the tournament - we already know the identity of many players who’ll be teeing it up at Southern Hills on 19 May based on the qualifying criteria.

Some players have already qualified. For example, previous winners of the PGA Championship, including holder Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, have lifetime exemptions, and can play if they choose to. Another way to qualify for the 2022 tournament is to win a PGA Tour event up to the final week before the action begins. That means the likes of JJ Spaun, who won the recent Valero Texas Open, is already assured of qualification despite having never won the PGA Championship.

The importance of that win for Spaun becomes even more apparent when you factor in another route to qualification. Realistically, even the world’s best players who haven't won a PGA Tour event up to the week before the tournament will almost certainly qualify thanks to the special exemptions per PGA of America. This will likely include all players in the Top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking on 9 May.

Of course, the lower down the rankings you go, the more tentative the chances of qualifying via that route become. Spaun currently sits at World No.94, so without that win in Texas, he may have been looking over his shoulder until the week before the tournament.

Others guaranteed to qualify are the top 20 from the PGA Professional Championship, which is taking place this week. Jesse Mueller held the lead going into the final round, setting him up for the likelihood of his second Major appearance, after finishing tied for 51st at the 2012 US Open.

The routes to qualification don't end there. All 2021 Ryder Cup members inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking on 9 May are eligible. Meanwhile, the top 70 from the special money list on the PGA Tour from the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson to the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, which finishes on 8 May, qualify too.

In the first instance, those players will already likely be accounted for assuming the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking are granted qualification as expected. In the second, there will probably only be a handful of players in the special money list who aren’t currently in the top 100 at the conclusion of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Others who qualify include the winners of the other Majors over the last five years. Finally, if that still leaves the field short, the remaining qualifiers will comprise players outside the top 70 from the special money list in order of position.

All that means that, at the time of writing, we already know the identities of almost half the eligible players, with the remaining gaps to filled over the coming weeks.

Here is the list of players who have qualified so far.

Ancer, Abraham

Been, Rich

Berger, Daniel

Bradley, Keegan

Brehm, Ryan

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Casey, Paul

Cejka, Alex

Champ, Cameron

Daly, John

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Dufner, Jason

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Garcia, Sergio

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Harrington, Padraig

Hatton, Tyrell

Herbert, Lucas

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Johnson, Dustin

Kaymer, Martin

Kisner, Kevin

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

List, Luke

Love III, Davis

Lowry, Shame

Matsuyama, Hideki

McIlroy, Rory

Micheel, Shaun

Mickelson, Phil

Migliozzi, Guido

Molinari, Francesco

Morikawa, Collin

Niemann, Joaquin

Oosthuizen, Louis

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Rahm, Jon

Ramey, Chad

Reed, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Singh, Vijay

Smith, Cameron

Spaun, JJ

Spieth, Jordan

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Swafford, Hudson

Thomas, Justin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Westwood, Lee

Wiesberger, Bernd

Woodland, Gary

Woods, Tiger

Yang, YE

Zaltoris, Will

Who Qualifies For The PGA Championship? Every former PGA Champion.

Winners of the last five US Opens.

Winners of the last five Masters.

Winners of the last five Open Championships.

Winners of the last three Players Championships.

The Senior PGA Champion.

The low 15 scorers and ties in the last PGA Championship.

The 20 low scorers in the previous PGA Professional Championship.

The top 70 in money standings on the PGA Tour (from a week before the previous year's PGA Championship to two weeks before this year's PGA Championship).

Members of the most recent US and European Ryder teams, provided they are in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of 9 May.

Any tournament winner co-sponsored or sanctioned by the PGA Tour since the last PGA Championship.

The PGA of America can invite additional players not included in the categories listed above.

The total field is 156 players. Players beneath 70th place in official money standings can also receive an invite.

Where will the 2022 PGA Championship be held? The 2022 PGA Championship will take place at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will be the fifth time the venue has hosted the tournament. The last time was in 2007 when Tiger Woods won his fourth PGA Championship.