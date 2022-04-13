Bryson DeChambeau To Undergo Surgery on Fractured Bone In Left Hand

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau is set to undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his left hand after being plagued by injuries so far in 2022.

The 2020 US Open winner has made just six starts this year with a withdrawal, three missed cuts, a T25 in the 38-man Tournament of Champions and a T58 at the WGC-Match Play. He also withdrew prior to the Sony Open.

He revealed at The Masters that he was around 80% fit but admitted that he was teeing it up at Augusta National against doctors' orders. The 28-year-old has also been suffering with a hip injury this year and hurt both his hip and hand after slipping over while playing ping pong at the Saudi International.

“Bryson will undergo surgery on his hamate bone in his left hand," Brett Falkoff, DeChambeau's agent said per Sports Illustrated. "We look forward to a smooth recovery and rehab process. Bryson looks forward to returning as soon as he is cleared to do so.”

The Golfing Scientist, the PGA Tour's longest hitter last season with an average of 323.7 yards off the tee, was set to compete in a Professional Long Drivers Association event in Florida this week prior to his surgery being confirmed.

Bobby Peterson, one of the owners of the PLDA, told SI.com/Morning read that DeChambeau had withdrawn due to his surgery. “He’s going to have surgery on Thursday,’’ Peterson said. “It’s unfortunate more for him. I hate that he’s not going to the event. But I hate it more for him. Obviously it’s not good or he wouldn’t be doing that. I know he was trying to avoid it, but I guess he felt it was something he had to do.’’

DeChambeau looks almost certain to miss next month's PGA Championship, the second Major of the year, and he now looks doubtful for the third and fourth men's Majors at the US Open and 150th Open in June and July respectively.

He currently ranks 19th in the world, with his last victory coming at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

