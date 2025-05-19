‘I’m Baffled Right Now’ - What Bryson DeChambeau Said After Latest Major Close Call

Bryson DeChambeau produced another strong performance in a Major, with the American finishing in a share of second place at Quail Hollow

Bryson DeChambeau produced another fine performance at a Major event, with the American finishing in a share of second place at the PGA Championship.

Although DeChambeau claimed another strong result, the American was well back of eventual winner, Scottie Scheffler, with DeChambeau stating he was "baffled" following his weekend performance at Quail Hollow.

"I felt like things just didn't go my way this week. Drove it really well. I drove it as good as I can. As of right now, I gave myself a good chance. I just felt like a couple of breaks went a different way," stated DeChambeau.

"There were times where I feel like I pressed. Green Mile did it to me yesterday and kind of did it to me again today, and that's golf, man.

"I've got to be more precise and fix what I can fix to make myself more consistent and get up there, the likes of what Scottie is doing right now.

"I feel like there are times where I hit wedges and it just overcures, depending how high and how much time it is in the air and how much spin is on the ball. So I think that's really what I'm going to be looking at now along with some equipment stuff to just make myself a little more precise the next time so we don't have what happened this week happen."

Securing seven top 10 finishes in just 10 starts, DeChambeau is one of the in-form players of 2025 and, among those performances are a US Open victory, as well as two PGA Championship runners-up and top fives at The Masters.

The US Open winner will now head to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club and LIV Golf Virginia on the 6-8th June, with DeChambeau then defending his US Open title at Oakmont the week after.

DeChambeau secured the US Open in a thriller last year and, following on from his impressive run of results, he will be one of the favorites to claim a third US Open title.

