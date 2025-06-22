‘The Next Shot I Hit With A Driver It Just Cracked’ – Viktor Hovland Details Neck Injury Following Travelers Championship Withdrawal
The seven-time PGA Tour winner has revealed that the problem began while he was preparing to start his final round at TPC River Highlands
Viktor Hovland is showing encouraging signs of returning to his very best after a difficult 2024.
The biggest indication he was emerging from his slump came with his seventh PGA Tour win in March at the Valspar Championship. Then, at the US Open, he soared while many other big-name players faltered, finishing third at the brutal Oakmont layout.
As a result, it was hardly a surprise to find him competing well a week later at the Travelers Championship, completing his first 54 holes at six under par, albeit 10 shots back of the overnight leader Tommy Fleetwood.
Given that gap, it is likely Hovland began the final round hoping for a strong finish rather than the expectation of victory, but after an opening hole par followed by a bogey on the second hole at TPC River Highlands, he became the latest of an alarming number of players to withdraw from the tournament, in his case with a neck injury.
Afterwards, he described what had led to his decision to call it a day early. He began by explaining that there had been no indication of a problem during his preparations, saying: “Yeah, I warmed up on the range, felt great."
However, he revealed that, towards the end of that session, there was the first suggestion that all was not well. He added: “I was just going to hit a little bit last couple drivers before I was going to go to the first tee, and hit one shot and then felt a little bit in my neck, but it didn't, it felt fine, didn't feel hardly anything at all, just felt like something was maybe brewing.”
If that was a warning, his next drive confirmed there was indeed an issue. “Then the next shot that I hit with a driver it just felt like, yeah, it just cracked,” he said. “I don't know exactly what happened, but there's something that happened and just couldn't move.”
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer's guides from our team of experienced experts.
He then explained that there was very little time to get proper treatment for the problem, so he decided to begin his round. He said: “I got someone to look at it or do a little bit, but I had five minutes before I was on the tee. There was really nothing we could do. So, tried to play, but just wasn't doable.”
He added: “I could hardly just stand over the ball and move my neck. Couldn't really do anything.”
Hovland’s withdrawal came after Eric Cole played no part in the final round due to illness. Earlier in the week, back injuries forced the withdrawals of Jordan Spieth and Si Woo Kim, while before the tournament, injuries also put paid to the chances of Corey Conners and Brian Campbell teeing it up in Connecticut.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
