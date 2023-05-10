Cognizant Founders Cup Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After last week’s team event, the International Crown at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, which saw Thailand outclass Australia, the LPGA Tour heads east to New Jersey’s Upper Montclair Country Club for the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Once again, many of the world’s best players are in the field, including defending champion Minjee Lee. The Australian held off the challenge of Lexi Thompson to win by two shots in 2022, and the World No.6 will be confident of claiming her ninth LPGA Tour title this week.

To achieve that, she will need to finish ahead of eight other players in the world’s top 10. After the US team finished third in last week’s tournament, World No.1 Nelly Korda will be looking to put that disappointment behind her with her first win since the Pelican Women’s Championship last November.

Last year's runner-up also appears along with another player with realistic aspirations of winning the tournament, World No.2 Lydia Ko. The New Zealander makes her first start since missing the cut at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods.

Perhaps the greatest threat to Lee’s hopes of retaining her title comes from Jin Young Ko. The World No.3 has won the tournament twice, most recently in 2021, and is looking for her second win of the year after her HSBC Women’s World Championship triumph in March.

Lilia Vu is one of the breakout stars of 2023 with two wins to her name so far, most recently in the Chevron Championship, and the World No.4 also plays. Others in the top 10 in this week’s field are former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, Canadian Brooke Henderson and World No.9 Georgia Hall, who returns to action after pulling out of last week’s tournament with injury.

Other in-form players appearing include Celine Boutier, who won the LPGA Drive On Championship in March and Hannah Green, who claimed her third LPGA Tour win in the JM Eagle LA Championship in April after a dramatic playoff. Elsewhere, World No.13 Xiyu Lin plays after she was edged out by Green in that tournament along with World No.15 Nasa Hataoka, who finished tied for 11th.

Ashleigh Buhai, who won the AIG Women’s Open in 2022, also plays. Other former winners include Anna Nordqvist, who claimed victory in 2017, and Sei Young Kim, who won the tournament the year before.

Players will be eyeing a share of the $3m purse. Of that, the winner will receive $450,000, while the player finishing second will claim $282,976.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club.

Cognizant Founders Cup Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Cognizant Founders Cup Field 2023

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Laura Davies

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Julieta Granada

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Katie Lu (a)

Polly Mack

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Who Won The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup? The 2022 tournament was won by Australian Minjee Lee. She held off the challenge of American Lexi Thompson to win her seventh LPGA Tour title by two shots.