Cognizant Founders Cup Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Minjee Lee defends her title as a top-quality field competes for a share of a substantial purse
After last week’s team event, the International Crown at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, which saw Thailand outclass Australia, the LPGA Tour heads east to New Jersey’s Upper Montclair Country Club for the Cognizant Founders Cup.
Once again, many of the world’s best players are in the field, including defending champion Minjee Lee. The Australian held off the challenge of Lexi Thompson to win by two shots in 2022, and the World No.6 will be confident of claiming her ninth LPGA Tour title this week.
To achieve that, she will need to finish ahead of eight other players in the world’s top 10. After the US team finished third in last week’s tournament, World No.1 Nelly Korda will be looking to put that disappointment behind her with her first win since the Pelican Women’s Championship last November.
Last year's runner-up also appears along with another player with realistic aspirations of winning the tournament, World No.2 Lydia Ko. The New Zealander makes her first start since missing the cut at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods.
Perhaps the greatest threat to Lee’s hopes of retaining her title comes from Jin Young Ko. The World No.3 has won the tournament twice, most recently in 2021, and is looking for her second win of the year after her HSBC Women’s World Championship triumph in March.
Lilia Vu is one of the breakout stars of 2023 with two wins to her name so far, most recently in the Chevron Championship, and the World No.4 also plays. Others in the top 10 in this week’s field are former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, Canadian Brooke Henderson and World No.9 Georgia Hall, who returns to action after pulling out of last week’s tournament with injury.
Other in-form players appearing include Celine Boutier, who won the LPGA Drive On Championship in March and Hannah Green, who claimed her third LPGA Tour win in the JM Eagle LA Championship in April after a dramatic playoff. Elsewhere, World No.13 Xiyu Lin plays after she was edged out by Green in that tournament along with World No.15 Nasa Hataoka, who finished tied for 11th.
Ashleigh Buhai, who won the AIG Women’s Open in 2022, also plays. Other former winners include Anna Nordqvist, who claimed victory in 2017, and Sei Young Kim, who won the tournament the year before.
Players will be eyeing a share of the $3m purse. Of that, the winner will receive $450,000, while the player finishing second will claim $282,976.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club.
Cognizant Founders Cup Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$282,976
|3rd
|$205,279
|4th
|$158,799
|5th
|$127,816
|6th
|$104,576
|7th
|$87,534
|8th
|$76,690
|9th
|$76,690
|10th
|$68,944
|11th
|$58,097
|12th
|$54,223
|13th
|$50,815
|14th
|$47,717
|15th
|$44,928
|16th
|$42,449
|17th
|$40,282
|18th
|$38,422
|19th
|$36,873
|20th
|$35,633
|21st
|$34,395
|22nd
|$33,154
|23rd
|$31,916
|24th
|$30,675
|25th
|$29,592
|26th
|$28,508
|27th
|$27,421
|28th
|$26,337
|29th
|$25,253
|30th
|$24,324
|31st
|$23,394
|32nd
|$22,464
|33rd
|$21,534
|34th
|$20,604
|35th
|$19,831
|36th
|$19,056
|37th
|$18,283
|38th
|$17,507
|39th
|$16,731
|40th
|$16,112
|41st
|$15,493
|42nd
|$14,874
|43rd
|$14,252
|44th
|$13,634
|45th
|$13,169
|46th
|$12,704
|47th
|$12,239
|48th
|$11,774
|49th
|$11,309
|50th
|$10,844
|51st
|$10,536
|52nd
|$10,225
|53rd
|$9,914
|54th
|$9,606
|55th
|$9,295
|56th
|$8,984
|57th
|$8,676
|58th
|$8,365
|59th
|$8,058
|60th
|$7,747
|61st
|$7,593
|62nd
|$7,436
|63rd
|$7,282
|64th
|$7,128
|65th
|$6,971
Cognizant Founders Cup Field 2023
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- Karen Chung
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Laura Davies
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Julieta Granada
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yan Liu
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Katie Lu (a)
- Polly Mack
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
Who Won The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup?
The 2022 tournament was won by Australian Minjee Lee. She held off the challenge of American Lexi Thompson to win her seventh LPGA Tour title by two shots.
Who’s In The Field For The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup?
A high-quality field will be in attendance, including defending champion Minjee Lee and world’s top three, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and two-time winner of the trophy, Jin Young Ko. Others to look out for include Brooke Henderson and Lilia Vu.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
