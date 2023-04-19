Chevron Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Two weeks after the first men’s Major of the year, The Masters at Augusta National, the women’s game sees its opening showpiece tournament of 2023 with the Chevron Championship.

There is one big change this year, though. After being played at Mission Hills in California since the tournament’s inception in 1972, this year it moves to Texas and the The Club at Carlton Woods in Houston. One of the much-loved traditions at the previous venue saw players jump into Poppie's Pond at the end of the tournament, and there is a dock at the pond on the 18th at the new location, meaning there could yet be a similar scene this week.

Another less dramatic change sees the tournament move to a different slot in the calendar, several weeks further into spring than its traditional scheduling around late March and early April.

One aspect that will be familiar is the quality of the field, with 42 of the world's top 50 in action this week. One of those is reigning champion Jennifer Kupcho. The World No.20 held off the challenge of Jessica Korda to bag the $750,000 first prize in 2022. Korda also plays, hoping to avenge that narrow defeat and claim her first Major title.

Jessica's sister, Nelly, also plays, hoping for her second Major win after claiming victory in the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship. She’s come close to winning the Chevron Championship twice in recent years, with ties for second and third in 2020 and 2021 before missing last year’s tournament due to a blood clot in her arm.

World No.1 Lydia Ko returns to action for the first time since her tie for 34th in the DIO Implant LA Open at the start of the month. While that tournament didn’t see her at her best, she has still had a solid start to the season, with victory in February’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International and a tie for sixth in the Honda LPGA Thailand later that month among the highlights.

Ko, who won the tournament in 2016, came close to victory for the second time in 2021. However, she missed out by two shots to Patty Tavatanakit. The Thai player is also in the field this week hoping for a repeat of that success. As for Ko, there's added incentive for her to win this week as to do so would see her gain entry into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.

Lydia Ko will enter the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame with victory this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

After an injury ravaged 2022, World No.3 Jin Young Ko returned to winning ways in the HSBC Women’s World Championship last month, and she goes in search of her second win in the tournament after claiming the 2019 title.

Other notable names in the field include World No.4 Atthaya Thitikul, World No.5 Minjee Lee, who is eyeing her third Major win, and World No.6 Lexi Thompson, whose sole Major victory to date came in this tournament in 2014.

Brooke Henderson is surely another who will fancy her chances of victory. The Canadian already has two Major wins to her name, including last year’s Evian Championship, and she will be looking to go one better than her highest finish in the Chevron Championship to date, when she tied for second three years ago.

Swede Pernilla Lindberg, who won in 2018, also plays along with Georgia Hall, who won the Women’s British Open the same year. Before this year's tournament, Hall spoke about her excellent form this season and how confident she is ahead of the Chevron Championship.

World No.8 Celine Boutier and the player directly beneath her in the world rankings, Hyo Joo Kim appear too. Meanwhile there are also appearances from So Yeon Ryu, who won the tournament in 2017 and two-time winner Brittany Lincicome.

One high-profile player who misses out this year is Swede Linn Grant. The 23-year-old is unable to play because of her vaccination status.

Aside from the prestige of winning a Major, there is a record purse on offer this year, too, as players compete for a share of $5.1m, an increase of $100,000 on 2022.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Chevron Championship.

Chevron Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $765,000 2nd $481,060 3rd $348,975 4th $269,959 5th $217,287 6th $177,780 7th $148,808 8th $130,373 9th $117,204 10th $106,668 11th $98,764 12th $92,180 13th $86,385 14th $81,120 15th $76,377 16th $72,164 17th $68,479 18th $65,318 19th $62,685 20th $60,575 21st $58,471 22nd $56,362 23rd $54,258 24th $52,148 25th $50,306 26th $48,463 27th $46,616 28th $44,773 29th $42,931 30th $41,350 31st $39,769 32nd $38,189 33rd $36,608 34th $35,027 35th $33,713 36th $32,394 37th $31,081 38th $29,762 39th $28,443 40th $27,391 41st $26,338 42nd $25,286 43rd $24,229 44th $23,177 45th $22,387 46th $21,596 47th $20,806 48th $20,016 49th $19,225 50th $18,435 51st $17,911 52nd $17,383 53rd $16,854 54th $16,331 55th $15,802 56th $15,273 57th $14,750 58th $14,221 59th $13,698 60th $13,169 61st $12,908 62nd $12,641 63rd $12,379 64th $12,117 65th $11,850

Chevron Championship Field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Amari Avery (a)

Saki Baba (a)

Pia Babnik

Jess Baker (a)

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)

Matilda Castren

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Isabella Fierro

Ayaka Furue

Eila Galitsky (a)

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Valentina Rossi (a)

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Where Is The Chevron Championship? The 2023 Chevron Championship takes place at a new venue, The Club at Carlton Woods in Houston. That brings to an end its association with Mission Hills in California, which had been its home since the tournament's inception in 1972.