CJ Cup 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how to watch the CJ Cup from South Carolina.
Rory McIlroy is back to defend his CJ Cup title from 2021 which got his season off to a good start, and ended with a third FedExCup win. Alongside him are six of the world's top-10, and 15 of the top-20 as well, including world number one Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa.
This year, the tournament will take place in South Carolina at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland after being contested in Las Vegas last year. We saw this course last season as it hosted the Palmetto Championship, which was won by Garrick Higgo. The course, located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, was built on a 3,200 acre property with the sandbelt courses of Australia in mind.
Below are all the streaming details.
CJ Cup Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
US TV Schedule - 2022 CJ Cup
All times EST
Thursday, October 20: 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Friday, October 21: 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, October 22: 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Sunday, October 23: 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).
AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.
UK TV Schedule - 2022 CJ Cup
Thursday, October 20: 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Friday, October 21: 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Saturday, October 22: 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Sunday, October 23: 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
Australia TV Schedule - 2022 CJ Cup
Friday, October 21: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Saturday, October 22: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Sunday, October 23: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Monday, October 24: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Las Vegas here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
