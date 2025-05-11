A seven-under round of 64 in the final round of the Turkish Airlines Open ensured three-time DP World Tour winner Chris Wood finished T7 at the event.

While that achievement alone is worth celebrating, though, for the Englishman, it will mean considerably more than usual as it marks a return to form after a prolonged struggle, and not just with his game.

Back in 2016, Wood was one of the game’s brightest stars, highlighted by victory in the DP World Tour’s signature event, the BMW PGA Championship, and later that year, a place in the Team Europe Ryder Cup line-up.

However, a dramatic loss of form beginning in 2019 led not only to an inevitable slide down the world rankings, but also to him taking a year out of the game in 2023 after his mental health suffered, with chronic anxiety and burnout the diagnosis.

Wood returned to action last year, competing predominantly on the HotelPlanner Tour, while this year, he is relying on invitations for DP World Tour starts, including at the event in Turkey, where he also carded two rounds of 71 and one of 67.

Chris Wood's form helped him qualify for the 2016 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Afterwards, an emotional Wood opened up on his struggles, which he hopes are finally being put behind him. “It’s been horrendous to be honest,” he said. “Yeah, it’s been, well, since 2019 really. I just feel like I’ve been going through hell, so yeah, to put a score together today is obviously great, but I want to feel like I know my game is there, not just put a score on one day, and I genuinely feel like I’m starting to do that now.”

Wood also revealed that, even through his dark periods, he has never lost belief in his ability to get back on track. He added: “I’ve been working so hard at home just quietly and with a great team and yeah, it’s been a long old road to be honest, but never lost belief in myself. You obviously have days where it feels harder than some, but the fire in my belly has always been there. So, you know, I’m relying on invites this year.”

Wood had praised the DP World Tour and others around him for the support he has received throughout his struggles, too. He explained: “Even though I felt like I truly believed I still have the game, the big thing is I’ve seen all the shots, I know I can hit the shots, I’m just not been able to hit them. My anxiety has been horrendous. The Tour have been good, the medical team have really helped me, so hopefully this is the first little step forward.

The BMW PGA Championship is one of three DP World Tour titles Chris Wood has won (Image credit: Getty Images)

With something to build on, the 37-year-old then made a plea for further invitations following his excellent week in Turkey, saying: “If anyone wants me there at an event, please pick up the phone because I need a few starts this year.”

Regardless of what the coming weeks hold, Wood can rest assured he has the support of fellow pros. Among those responding to his interview, which was posted by the DP World Tour's Instagram account, was Erik van Rooyen, who wrote: "World class. Great to see you back Woody." John Catlin, Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart were among the other personalities from the game to offer support.