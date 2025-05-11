'I Just Feel Like I've Been Going Through Hell' - Resurgent Ex-Ryder Cup Pro Opens Up On 'Horrendous' Struggles With Form And Mental Health
After finishing T7 at the Turkish Airlines Open, Chris Wood opened up on his struggles both on and off the course that began in 2019
A seven-under round of 64 in the final round of the Turkish Airlines Open ensured three-time DP World Tour winner Chris Wood finished T7 at the event.
While that achievement alone is worth celebrating, though, for the Englishman, it will mean considerably more than usual as it marks a return to form after a prolonged struggle, and not just with his game.
Back in 2016, Wood was one of the game’s brightest stars, highlighted by victory in the DP World Tour’s signature event, the BMW PGA Championship, and later that year, a place in the Team Europe Ryder Cup line-up.
However, a dramatic loss of form beginning in 2019 led not only to an inevitable slide down the world rankings, but also to him taking a year out of the game in 2023 after his mental health suffered, with chronic anxiety and burnout the diagnosis.
Wood returned to action last year, competing predominantly on the HotelPlanner Tour, while this year, he is relying on invitations for DP World Tour starts, including at the event in Turkey, where he also carded two rounds of 71 and one of 67.
Afterwards, an emotional Wood opened up on his struggles, which he hopes are finally being put behind him. “It’s been horrendous to be honest,” he said. “Yeah, it’s been, well, since 2019 really. I just feel like I’ve been going through hell, so yeah, to put a score together today is obviously great, but I want to feel like I know my game is there, not just put a score on one day, and I genuinely feel like I’m starting to do that now.”
Wood also revealed that, even through his dark periods, he has never lost belief in his ability to get back on track. He added: “I’ve been working so hard at home just quietly and with a great team and yeah, it’s been a long old road to be honest, but never lost belief in myself. You obviously have days where it feels harder than some, but the fire in my belly has always been there. So, you know, I’m relying on invites this year.”
Wood had praised the DP World Tour and others around him for the support he has received throughout his struggles, too. He explained: “Even though I felt like I truly believed I still have the game, the big thing is I’ve seen all the shots, I know I can hit the shots, I’m just not been able to hit them. My anxiety has been horrendous. The Tour have been good, the medical team have really helped me, so hopefully this is the first little step forward.
With something to build on, the 37-year-old then made a plea for further invitations following his excellent week in Turkey, saying: “If anyone wants me there at an event, please pick up the phone because I need a few starts this year.”
Regardless of what the coming weeks hold, Wood can rest assured he has the support of fellow pros. Among those responding to his interview, which was posted by the DP World Tour's Instagram account, was Erik van Rooyen, who wrote: "World class. Great to see you back Woody." John Catlin, Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart were among the other personalities from the game to offer support.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
