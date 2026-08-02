Rocket Classic Weather Forecast: What Are The Chances Of A Monday Finish?

The Rocket Classic is set for a tight final round, with Davis Riley the 54-hole leader on 15-under, one clear of Michael Brennan, and four others tied for third on 12-under.

With $1.8m heading to the winner, plus the battle for positions in the FedEx Cup standings with just one event to come before the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, plenty is riding on the outcome of the final round at Detroit Golf Club.

However, a potential variable has been thrown into the mix with thunderstorms in the area.

With storms having already arrived, the Rocket Classic organizers acted swiftly by changing the final round tee times.

Split tees have been utilized with groups of three, with all groups getting underway in a window of a little over two hours between 10.33am EDT and 12.45pm EDT. As a result, it is to be hoped play will conclude on Sunday as planned.

Certainly there is some room for optimism, looking at the forecast, which suggests the bulk of the inclement weather will hit earlier, with conditions becoming more settled during the afternoon.

Of course, with something as unpredictable as thunderstorms, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether that will be the case, although even if the worst happens and play has to be cancelled or suspended on Sunday, all would not necessarily be lost.