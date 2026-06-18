Bryson DeChambeau Launches Incredible 427-Yard Tee Shot During First Round Of US Open

Bryson DeChambeau is eager to make amends for his recent performances at Major championships, and his start at the US Open is doing just that.

After missing the cut at The Masters and PGA Championship, questions had been asked of DeChambeau...

However, one thing that is certainly not in doubt is his ability to hit a phenomenal tee shot, and he delivered just that once again at Shinnecock Hills.

There's still plenty of golf to play this week, but DeChambeau can be proud of a birdie he made on the 12th hole in New York, named Tuckahoe due to the road running through it.

The 32-year-old bombed a driver from the tee box right down the fairway, bouncing across the aforementioned road, and saw the shot roll out to a whopping 427 yards.

That left him just 45 yards from the pin on the par 4 and, after using his wedge to get on the green, DeChambeau sank his birdie attempt to move under-par.

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DeChambeau has a new TaylorMade driver in his bag this week at Shinnecock, and it looks like it's serving him well so far.

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He would follow that up with another birdie on the 13th, but dropped a shot after misjudging his approach shot to the green on the 15th, before then recording another bogey after sending his putt wide on the 16th..

It's worth noting, that the 427-yard shot narrowly missed out on becoming DeChambeau's longest-ever drive by just one yard. He previously hit a 428-yard drive at the Travelers Championship back in 2020.