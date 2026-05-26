New Ping Putters Claim Second PGA Tour Win In Three Weeks

A red hot putter can be the difference between winning and losing an event, with that being the case for multiple PGA Tour tournaments over the past few months.

At the start of 2026, it was the TaylorMade Spider range that dominated proceedings, as the Tour and Tour X accumulated five victories on the PGA Tour in six weeks.

Now, though, is one particular putter catching up to the iconic range? Certainly, over the last three weeks, Ping's PLD Ally Blue H flat sticks have been growing in popularity and matching the success.

Multiple players have put the putters in-play and it didn't take long for them to be involved in victories on the PGA Tour.

At the Truist Championship, Kristoffer Reitan replaced his trusty Ping 2021 Harwood, a model that was in the bag for both his DP World Tour wins in 2025, for a Ping PLD Custom Ally Blue H.

Being a Ping staffer, Reitan's version possesses the new Eye Q technology, which features a dot and long alignment line on the crown that is designed to hone in the focus.

Measuring 37", it has a plumber's neck, which is at a 90° angle. Reitan actually introduced the putter at that week's Truist Championship, gaining 5.158 shots on the field, putting him second overall for the tournament.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of Clark, he enjoyed an incredible week on the greens for his CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory, as he gained 12.573 shots on the field at TPC Craig Ranch, including 4.4 on Sunday alone.

Prior to the week in Texas, he was 132nd in Strokes Gained: Putting, but a move to the Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset at The Masters has been the catalyst to a fine run of results.

Although he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, he finished inside the top 21 in three consecutive events, with the win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson his first since the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A zero-torque style mallet, Clark's putter has a significant amount of lead tape on the sole to help with counter balance.

Having used multiple different putters earlier in the year, as well as several different drivers, Clark seems to have found the putter for him, as it performed superbly for his victory.