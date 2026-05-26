New Ping Putters Claim Second PGA Tour Win In Three Weeks
Kristoffer Reitan and Wyndham Clark have enjoyed recent success on the PGA Tour, with a new Ping putter playing a pivotal part in their victories
A red hot putter can be the difference between winning and losing an event, with that being the case for multiple PGA Tour tournaments over the past few months.
At the start of 2026, it was the TaylorMade Spider range that dominated proceedings, as the Tour and Tour X accumulated five victories on the PGA Tour in six weeks.
Now, though, is one particular putter catching up to the iconic range? Certainly, over the last three weeks, Ping's PLD Ally Blue H flat sticks have been growing in popularity and matching the success.
Multiple players have put the putters in-play and it didn't take long for them to be involved in victories on the PGA Tour.
At the Truist Championship, Kristoffer Reitan replaced his trusty Ping 2021 Harwood, a model that was in the bag for both his DP World Tour wins in 2025, for a Ping PLD Custom Ally Blue H.
Being a Ping staffer, Reitan's version possesses the new Eye Q technology, which features a dot and long alignment line on the crown that is designed to hone in the focus.
Measuring 37", it has a plumber's neck, which is at a 90° angle. Reitan actually introduced the putter at that week's Truist Championship, gaining 5.158 shots on the field, putting him second overall for the tournament.
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In terms of Clark, he enjoyed an incredible week on the greens for his CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory, as he gained 12.573 shots on the field at TPC Craig Ranch, including 4.4 on Sunday alone.
Prior to the week in Texas, he was 132nd in Strokes Gained: Putting, but a move to the Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset at The Masters has been the catalyst to a fine run of results.
Although he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, he finished inside the top 21 in three consecutive events, with the win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson his first since the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
A zero-torque style mallet, Clark's putter has a significant amount of lead tape on the sole to help with counter balance.
Having used multiple different putters earlier in the year, as well as several different drivers, Clark seems to have found the putter for him, as it performed superbly for his victory.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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