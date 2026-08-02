Yealimi Noh WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The LPGA Tour Winner Use?

Yealimi Noh enjoyed an excellent amateur career and, turning professional in 2019, she has gone on to claim an LPGA Tour win and a Solheim Cup appearance.

An equipment-free agent, the American has a mix of clubs in the bag, including TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist and L.A.B Golf.

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In the driver department, she uses a TaylorMade Qi4D, which is set at 9° and possesses a Graphite Design Tour AD FI 6 S shaft.

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The Callaway Quantum Ti 3-wood is the next weapon of choice for Noh, with the 25-year-old using it in a 15° loft and a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 S shaft.

Instead of another fairway wood, Noh has a Titleist GT2 hybrid in play, which is set at 18° and has a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Hybrid 80 HY shaft.