Yealimi Noh WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The LPGA Tour Winner Use?

Take a look at what's in the bag of LPGA Tour winner and equipment-free agent Yealimi Noh

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Yealimi Noh looks down the fairway, with a close up of her bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Yealimi Noh enjoyed an excellent amateur career and, turning professional in 2019, she has gone on to claim an LPGA Tour win and a Solheim Cup appearance.

An equipment-free agent, the American has a mix of clubs in the bag, including TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist and L.A.B Golf.

Yealimi Noh watches her iron shot in

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the driver department, she uses a TaylorMade Qi4D, which is set at 9° and possesses a Graphite Design Tour AD FI 6 S shaft.

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The Callaway Quantum Ti 3-wood is the next weapon of choice for Noh, with the 25-year-old using it in a 15° loft and a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 S shaft.

Instead of another fairway wood, Noh has a Titleist GT2 hybrid in play, which is set at 18° and has a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Hybrid 80 HY shaft.