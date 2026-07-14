The Open Gear Round-Up: DeChambeau's New 3D Printed Irons, Major Winner Changes Putter And Will This LIV Golfer Not Use A Driver?

Links golf is not like any other golf and, in the run-up to The 154th Open Championship, Royal Birkdale is set to be extremely dry, firm and fast.

Certainly, it's quite the opposite to what the majority of professionals are faced with week in week out, which usually consists of soft, juicy lies in the fairways, as well as greens that hold with no problem.

At The Open Championship, though, this will be quite the opposite, as the baked out surfaces means there will be plenty of run-out on the ball, and that doesn't even include the potential for the wind to get up.

Because of the conditions, many of the world's best will change and adapt their set-ups accordingly, with this week being no different.

From new irons and putters, to one professional even considering not putting a driver in-play, there have been some interesting gear stories developing at Royal Birkdale, and we've listed them below for you...