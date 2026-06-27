Multiple Players Make Significant Putter Changes At Travelers Championship

Equipment changes aren't uncommon on the professional circuits and, at the Travelers Championship, multiple players were doing just that, specifically on the greens.

Putters are often the most changed aspect of individuals' bags, with the likes of JJ Spaun, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose opting to change their flatsticks at the $20 million tournament.

For Spaun, he had been using a L.A.B. Golf DF3, which claimed its first Major win at the US Open last year.

Continuing to use the model throughout 2025, and then the majority of 2026, the American switched to a L.A.B. Golf VZN.1i for this year's US Open, but after missing the cut at the Major, he appeared with a Scotty Cameron Prototype in the bag at TPC River Highlands.

The Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R has become more and more popular in recent times, with Cameron Young and Justin Thomas putting the putter into their set-ups.

Sitting nine-under through two rounds at the Travelers Championship, Spaun's putting has improved this week, with the Major winner currently T15th on the greens, gaining 2.338 shots.

Spaun at the US Open (left) and Travelers Championship (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spaun isn't the only one changing to a Scotty Cameron putter, as Fowler changed to an Xperimental Phantom Prototype.

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At the start of 2026, the American put a center-shafted Scotty Cameron Golo in the bag, which actually came out in 2012.

Like the Golo, the Xperimental is center-shafted, with Fowler ranking T39th on the greens, so far, this week. He currently sits 34th in SG: Putting for the whole of the PGA Tour, with it unclear as to whether the move to the new putter is a permanent one.

One player not moving into a Scotty Cameron, instead moving out of one, is Rose, who moved back to an Axis 1 model after using a Phantom 5 Prototype.

Little is known about the Axis 1, but it appears to be a model from the brand's SP Series, with SP standing for Stroke Profile Adjustability. Looking at Axis 1's website, it looks to be based on the Axiom.

Fowler has been using a Scotty Cameron Prototype, while Rose has put an Axis 1 back in the bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

An individual who was seen trialing a new flatstick prior to the tournament start, but didn't make the move, was Jordan Spieth, who for the first time was using a L.A.B. Golf model, specifically a VZN.1i.

Using a blade-style putter for the whole of his career, Spieth has never used a mallet but, following the practice pre-event, that did start the rumor mill of him moving to a zero-torque putter.

For the first two days, though, he has been using his current gamer, the TP Mills Trad II.

Fitzpatrick made a driver change at the Travelers Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the the flatsticks, more equipment changes, and new gear, have been spotted in Connecticut.

Matt Fitzpatrick, for example, moved to a Ping G430 LST driver, while new Srixon models hit the bags of the brand's staffers.

Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry and Ryan Fox were just a few names using the new clubs, which are called the Srixon ZXi RKT, and possess the standard, LS and Max heads.