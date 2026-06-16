Scotty Cameron Drops Two New Mallet Putters (And They Look Incredible)
Scotty Cameron has revealed that all-new Phantom 3.2 and Phantom 12 putters will join its premium mallet putter line-up
Scotty Cameron fans, of which there are many, will be licking their lips at the sight of the two new mallet putters the brand has dropped ahead of the US Open in New York.
The Phantom 3.2 and Phantom 12 feature tour-inspired shaping and a high-MOI design that aims to deliver a softer sound and feel while preserving feedback off the putter face.
Already used by some notable names on the professional circuits, such as Ludvig Aberg, the Phantom 3.2 is a compact, maneuverable mid-mallet that possesses soft, rounded contours with straight, clear alignment features.
In the Phantom 12 golfers will notice a large, confidence-inspiring footprint that has the deepest and lowest center of gravity (CG) of any Phantom putter. By doing so, Scotty Cameron has been able to maximize stability and forgiveness.
The resemblance to the TaylorMade Spider putter is uncanny and not surprising given the success of this franchise on tour this year in the hands of the year's first two major winners in Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai.
Like the best Scotty Cameron putters, multiple different head and neck configurations are available, as well as different alignment options, meaning there should be something to suit everyone's eye.
Both models are constructed out of high-quality materials, with both also designed for a specific type of player.
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The Phantom 3.2, for example, has a plumbing style neck and three different alignment options on the crown. What's more, there's a full-face Studio Carbon Steel (SCS) insert with chain-link face milling, which fine-tunes the sound and feel while preserving ball speed on impact.
According to Scotty Cameron, the Phantom 3.2 is "designed for players who prefer rounded putters like Newport, Golo or Fastback models. Compact mallets like the Phantom 5 or 9R shapes, or a smaller, maneuverable footprint and a combination of soft contours and straight lines."
The Phantom 12, meanwhile, has a mid-single-bend shaft and two alignment options in a single sight line and T-Crown feature.
As mentioned, it also has the deepest and lowest CG in the Phantom lineup, which is comprised of space Grey aluminum in the putter’s face and mid-body, while heavier stainless steel is concentrated lower and towards the perimeter of the head.
This model, according to Scotty Cameron, "is designed for players who prefer: High-stability putter performance, a larger, confidence-inspiring footprint and the feel of a deep center of gravity."
The two new putters will cost £479, with the Phantom 3.2 available (right-hand) in select golf shops worldwide beginning June 25. Left-handed options and Phantom 12 putters will be available beginning July 23.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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