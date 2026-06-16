Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Prototype TaylorMade Driver
The two-time US Open champion has been testing a new prototype TaylorMade driver this week at Shinnecock Hills
Bryson DeChambeau is in the headlines again but for once, it’s not because of speculation about his future on LIV Golf. Instead, it’s due to a potential new addition to his golf bag in a crucial slot.
Two new TaylorMade Qi4D Proto 200+ drivers were added to the USGA conforming list on Monday and it now looks like they were designed with the scientist’s specific needs in mind - as he has been spotted testing them this week in New York.
The USGA website confirms the drivers have a carbon fiber clubface just like that on the core Qi4D driver used by Rory McIlroy.
They’re also both in 7 degrees but have slightly different weight configurations - one model has two weight ports that split 7g weights at the front while the other model has 3 weight ports comprising two 7g weights and one 4g weight.
Bryson DeChambeau is a free equipment agent and is therefore able to play what he chooses. If designed specifically for him, the chances are the 200+ refers to the fast ball speeds the American is able to generate.
Tour average is 175mph but DeChambeau has achieved ball speeds in excess of 215mph when competing in long drive tournaments.
Deachambeau had been using a 6-degree Krank Formula Fire driver with an LA Golf Bryson series shaft but with the LA Golf company no longer trading, it appears DeChambeau is seeking a change in this crucial area of the bag.
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The timing is curious given we’re entering peak Major season but with two missed cuts in the first two Majors, clearly some sort of change is needed.
It’s not known currently how much testing DeChambeau has done with the driver before arriving on the grounds at Shinnecock Hills.
TaylorMade is yet to comment on the new driver models - we’ll update this story with more info as we get it.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 15 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all equipment and video content at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader or viewer find exactly what they are looking for.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.1.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist GT3, 9°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft.
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: LAB Golf DF3
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
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