Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Prototype TaylorMade Driver

Bryson DeChambeau is in the headlines again but for once, it’s not because of speculation about his future on LIV Golf. Instead, it’s due to a potential new addition to his golf bag in a crucial slot.

Two new TaylorMade Qi4D Proto 200+ drivers were added to the USGA conforming list on Monday and it now looks like they were designed with the scientist’s specific needs in mind - as he has been spotted testing them this week in New York.

The USGA website confirms the drivers have a carbon fiber clubface just like that on the core Qi4D driver used by Rory McIlroy.

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They’re also both in 7 degrees but have slightly different weight configurations - one model has two weight ports that split 7g weights at the front while the other model has 3 weight ports comprising two 7g weights and one 4g weight.

(Image credit: USGA Conforming List)

Bryson DeChambeau is a free equipment agent and is therefore able to play what he chooses. If designed specifically for him, the chances are the 200+ refers to the fast ball speeds the American is able to generate.

Tour average is 175mph but DeChambeau has achieved ball speeds in excess of 215mph when competing in long drive tournaments.

Deachambeau had been using a 6-degree Krank Formula Fire driver with an LA Golf Bryson series shaft but with the LA Golf company no longer trading, it appears DeChambeau is seeking a change in this crucial area of the bag.

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LSU men's head golf coach Jake Amos posted a photo of DeChambeau holding a TaylorMade driver ahead of the 2026 US Open (Image credit: @JakeAmosGolf)

The timing is curious given we’re entering peak Major season but with two missed cuts in the first two Majors, clearly some sort of change is needed.

It’s not known currently how much testing DeChambeau has done with the driver before arriving on the grounds at Shinnecock Hills.

TaylorMade is yet to comment on the new driver models - we’ll update this story with more info as we get it.