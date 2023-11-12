Tour Pro Secures Return To LIV Golf League After Dominant 2023 Showing
Just 18 months ago, Andy Ogletree was 'given the boot' from the LIV Golf circuit. In 2024, he will return as a full-time member
Following a tense final day at the Hong Kong Open, which saw a bizarre rules incident, it was Ben Campbell who secured a maiden Asian Tour title. Along with the New Zealander, there was also success for Andy Ogletree, who has booked his spot on the 2024 LIV Golf League.
The American, who infamously played in the first LIV Golf tournament at Centurion in 2022 and finished dead last, was dropped from the circuit for that year and was left without anywhere to play. However, the 25-year-old found his place on the Asian Tour and, after a run of excellent results, he finds himself top of the International Series Order of Merit and back with full playing rights on the LIV Golf circuit for 2024.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
“It’s awesome! I am so excited to win the Order of Merit," stated Ogletree, who has five top 10 finishes and three International Series victories. "It’s been a lot of hard work this year and a lot of great golf has gone into this. I just want to thank everyone that’s gotten me to this point, the Asian Tour for all that they’ve done, and my team back home for allowing me to play the way I’ve played this year. I couldn’t be more excited, and I can’t wait to play LIV next year."
Now eligible to play all the LIV Golf tournaments in 2024, Ogletree revealed recently that he is already in discussions with various teams ahead of his full-time return next year.
"I've been in conversations with a couple of different teams, so, I'm trying to figure out which team fits best for me. My conversations have been more about which team I'm going to be on, not so much of the movement of everything. You know, it's a really exciting time for me, and it's going to be a really big decision for me going forward of which team that I want to be on."
Following in the footsteps of Sihwan Kim, who claimed the 2022 International Series Order of Merit, Ogletree is set to have a busy 2024, with the 2019 US Amateur stating: “I’ll definitely play a few events on The International Series along with all the LIV events that I’m going to play, so next year should be a great year and I just can’t wait to get started.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
