'I Wish I Could Do It Again' - Mito Pereira On PGA Championship Final Hole Agony
The Chilean double bogeyed the 72nd hole to lose out on the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Mito Pereira says he's "sad" following his heartbreaking final hole double bogey to lose out on the PGA Championship.
The Chilean said he was "really nervous" in the final round, describing the nerves as "terrible" and also said he is usually very confident with a straight, low drive like the one he attempted on the 18th hole.
"Obviously sad to be here and not in the playoff, not make par, just straight win," he said immediately after his round. "On 18, I wasn't even thinking about the water. I just wanted to put it in play, and I guess I aimed too far right.
"I just hit in the water. It's not how I wanted to end up this week, but really good result. Played really good. Today I was really nervous. I tried to handle it a little bit but it's really tough. I thought I was going to win on 18, but it is what it is. We'll have another one.
"I thought I was nervous the first day. Then I thought I was nervous the second day. Then I thought I was nervous on the third day but the fourth day was terrible. I mean, this morning was tough. I don't know, I mean, I just played it through, and actually had a one-shot lead on 18 and that was pretty good and sad to hit it in the water. I mean, I wish I could do it again."
The costly drive.Pereira doubles the last hole and misses out on a playoff by a single stroke. pic.twitter.com/BMXyTAjEm3May 22, 2022
Pereira found himself on the 18th tee needing just a par to win his first Major but his attempt at a stinger drive sliced and found its way into the creek that dissects the fairway. After taking a drop, he then missed the green long and left with his iron shot and failed to get up-and-down for a bogey after his chip ran out long into the fringe. He missed out on the playoff between Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris by a single stroke.
The World No.100, a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, will make a significant climb up the world rankings and also takes home a cheque for $1,020,000 from the PGA Championship purse with his 3rd-place finish.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
