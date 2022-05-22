'I Wish I Could Do It Again' - Mito Pereira On PGA Championship Final Hole Agony

The Chilean double bogeyed the 72nd hole to lose out on the PGA Championship at Southern Hills

Mito Pereira looks down in disappointment
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mito Pereira says he's "sad" following his heartbreaking final hole double bogey to lose out on the PGA Championship.

The Chilean said he was "really nervous" in the final round, describing the nerves as "terrible" and also said he is usually very confident with a straight, low drive like the one he attempted on the 18th hole.

"Obviously sad to be here and not in the playoff, not make par, just straight win," he said immediately after his round. "On 18, I wasn't even thinking about the water. I just wanted to put it in play, and I guess I aimed too far right.

"I just hit in the water. It's not how I wanted to end up this week, but really good result. Played really good. Today I was really nervous. I tried to handle it a little bit but it's really tough. I thought I was going to win on 18, but it is what it is. We'll have another one.

"I thought I was nervous the first day. Then I thought I was nervous the second day. Then I thought I was nervous on the third day but the fourth day was terrible. I mean, this morning was tough. I don't know, I mean, I just played it through, and actually had a one-shot lead on 18 and that was pretty good and sad to hit it in the water. I mean, I wish I could do it again."

See more

Pereira found himself on the 18th tee needing just a par to win his first Major but his attempt at a stinger drive sliced and found its way into the creek that dissects the fairway. After taking a drop, he then missed the green long and left with his iron shot and failed to get up-and-down for a bogey after his chip ran out long into the fringe. He missed out on the playoff between Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris by a single stroke.

The World No.100, a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, will make a significant climb up the world rankings and also takes home a cheque for $1,020,000 from the PGA Championship purse with his 3rd-place finish.

